French Open 2025 Round-up: Aryna, Swiatek advance; Rune fights past Halys

The French Open 2025 men's and women's singles matches produced another exciting and thrilling encounters with big names such as defending champion Iga Swiatek, world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka and Holger Rune taking part in the earlier matches of the day. The highlight of the men's singles was when number 10 seed Holger Rune was caught up in a 5-set match against Halys on the day.

Holger Rune survives past Halys

ALSO READ: French Open 2025 May 30 Matches: Alcaraz, Sabalenka lead Round 3 action World No. 10 Holger Rune secured a hard-fought victory over France's Quentin Halys in a five-set thriller at the 2025 French Open. Rune, who had previously defeated Halys in a similar fashion at Wimbledon, came from behind to win 4-6, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2, showcasing his resilience and tactical adaptability. Despite the challenging conditions and the fervent support for Halys, Rune maintained his composure, breaking Halys' serve in the decisive fifth set to clinch the match.

Sabalenka and Swiatek cruise through to next round

In the women's draw, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the fourth round with a commanding 6-2, 6-3 win over Serbia's Olga Danilovic. Sabalenka dominated from the outset, breaking Danilovic's serve early in both sets and maintaining control throughout the match. She now prepares to face 16th seed Amanda Anisimova in the next round.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek continued her impressive run at Roland Garros, defeating Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 6-2, 7-5. Swiatek's victory extended her unbeaten streak in Paris to 24 matches, as she aims for a fifth French Open title. She will next face either former champion Jelena Ostapenko or Grand Slam winner Elena Rybakina.

With Alcaraz in action later in the night, another big name is set to take stage at the Roland Garros tonight.

As the tournament progresses, these top seeds demonstrate their readiness to contend for the prestigious title, with each match bringing them closer to their ultimate goal.