French Open 2025 May 30 Matches: Alcaraz, Sabalenka lead Round 3 action

Top seeds in women's singles headline the third round, with Aryna Sabalenka facing Olga Danilovic and defending champion Iga Swiatek up against Jaqueline Cristian

French Open 2025 May 30 schedule

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

As the 2025 French Open rolls into its first weekend, the tournament is heating up with thrilling contests and star-studded clashes across all categories. The clay courts of Roland Garros continue to test the world’s best players, demanding precision, endurance, and tactical brilliance. Day 6 of the tournament — May 30 — promises fireworks, with top seeds, home favourites, and rising stars all set to take the spotlight in the third round of singles and the second round of doubles and mixed doubles.

Men’s Singles: Big names in Round of 32

Carlos Alcaraz leads the day’s action as he faces Damir Dzumhur, while Holger Rune takes on local favourite Quentin Halys. An all-American battle between Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda adds to the intrigue, alongside Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante. Other key match-ups include Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone, Karen Khachanov vs Tommy Paul, and Nuno Borges attempting an upset over Alexei Popyrin.
 

Women’s Singles: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina in focus

Top seeds in women’s singles headline the third round, with Aryna Sabalenka facing Olga Danilovic and defending champion Iga Swiatek up against Jaqueline Cristian. Elena Rybakina battles Jelena Ostapenko in a power-packed duel, while Jasmine Paolini meets Yulia Starodubtseva. Clara Tauson challenges Amanda Anisimova, and Liudmila Samsonova takes on Dayana Yastremska. Other key clashes include Victoria Mboko vs Qinwen Zheng and Elina Svitolina vs Bernarda Pera.

Doubles Action

Day 6 brings a packed doubles schedule with top teams and rising pairs in action. In men’s doubles, Indian players Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri remain key contenders, with Bopanna teaming up with Adam Pavlasek and Bhambri partnering Robert Galloway. Notable matches include Granollers/Zeballos vs Erler/Frantzen and Salisbury/Skupski vs Andreozzi/Arribage.
 
In women’s doubles, top seeds Siniakova/Townsend begin their campaign, while home favourites Garcia/Parry face Ninomiya/Tang. Other clashes include Haddad Maia/Siegemund vs Aoyama/Uchijima and Andreeva/Shnaider vs Lumsden/Santamaria.

Mixed doubles features star-studded pairings like Siniakova/Ram vs Bucsa/Matos and Errani/Vavassori vs Chan/Nys. Kichenok/Pavic and Schuurs/Mektic also enter the fray, with Indian veteran Bopanna expected to appear later in the mixed field.
 
French Open 2025: Full schedule of May 30 
Event Round Player(s) / Team(s)
Men's Singles Round of 32 Quentin Halys vs Holger Rune
Men's Singles Round of 32 Damir Dzumhur vs Carlos Alcaraz
Men's Singles Round of 32 Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone
Men's Singles Round of 32 Karen Khachanov vs Tommy Paul
Men's Singles Round of 32 Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante
Men's Singles Round of 32 Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda
Men's Singles Round of 32 Nuno Borges vs Alexei Popyrin
Men's Singles Round of 32 Hamad Medjedovic vs Daniel Altmaier
Women's Singles Round of 32 Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic
Women's Singles Round of 32 Jasmine Paolini vs Yulia Starodubtseva
Women's Singles Round of 32 Jaqueline Cristian vs Iga Swiatek
Women's Singles Round of 32 Elena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko
Women's Singles Round of 32 Victoria Mboko vs Qinwen Zheng
Women's Singles Round of 32 Bernarda Pera vs Elina Svitolina
Women's Singles Round of 32 Dayana Yastremska vs Liudmila Samsonova
Women's Singles Round of 32 Clara Tauson vs Amanda Anisimova
Men's Doubles Round of 32 Alexander Erler / Constantin Frantzen vs Granollers / Zeballos
Men's Doubles Round of 32 Gabriel Diallo / Jacob Fearnley vs Helioevaara / Patten
Men's Doubles Round of 32 Nikola Mektic / Michael Venus vs Yuki Bhambri / Robert Galloway
Men's Doubles Round of 32 Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski vs Guido Andreozzi / Theo Arribage
Men's Doubles Round of 32 Romain Arneodo / Manuel Guinard vs Christian Harrison / Evan King
Men's Doubles Round of 32 Matthew Ebden / John Peers vs Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner
Men's Doubles Round of 32 Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Rohan Bopanna / Adam Pavlasek
Women's Doubles Round of 32 Maia Lumsden / Sabrina Santamaria vs Andreeva / Shnaider
Women's Doubles Round of 32 Olga Danilovic / Anastasia Potapova vs Alexandra Eala / Renata Zarazua
Women's Doubles Round of 32 Rebecca Sramkova / Viktoriya Tomova vs Maya Joint / Oksana Kalashnikova
Women's Doubles Round of 32 Caroline Garcia / Diane Parry vs Makoto Ninomiya / Qianhui Tang
Women's Doubles Round of 32 Beatriz Haddad Maia / Laura Siegemund vs Shuko Aoyama / Moyuka Uchijima
Women's Doubles Round of 32 Xinyu Wang / Saisai Zheng vs Ulrikke Eikeri / Eri Hozumi
Women's Doubles Round of 32 Leylah Fernandez / Yulia Putintseva vs Mihalikova / Nicholls
Women's Doubles Round of 32 Katerina Siniakova / Taylor Townsend vs Jodie Burrage / Sonay Kartal
Mixed Doubles Round of 32 Nicole Melichar / Christian Harrison vs Leolia Jeanjean / Manuel Guinard
Mixed Doubles Round of 32 Fang-Hsien Wu / Sem Verbeek vs Tessah Andrianjafitrimo / Ugo Humbert
Mixed Doubles Round of 32 Demi Schuurs / Nikola Mektic vs Estelle Cascino / Geoffrey Blancaneaux
Mixed Doubles Round of 32 Lyudmyla Kichenok / Mate Pavic vs Miyu Kato / Tim Puetz
Mixed Doubles Round of 32 Hao-Ching Chan / Hugo Nys vs Sara Errani / Andrea Vavassori
Mixed Doubles Round of 32 Katerina Siniakova / Rajeev Ram vs Cristina Bucsa / Rafael Matos
 
 

French Open

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

