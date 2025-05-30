As the 2025 French Open rolls into its first weekend, the tournament is heating up with thrilling contests and star-studded clashes across all categories. The clay courts of Roland Garros continue to test the world’s best players, demanding precision, endurance, and tactical brilliance. Day 6 of the tournament — May 30 — promises fireworks, with top seeds, home favourites, and rising stars all set to take the spotlight in the third round of singles and the second round of doubles and mixed doubles.
Men’s Singles: Big names in Round of 32
Carlos Alcaraz leads the day’s action as he faces Damir Dzumhur, while Holger Rune takes on local favourite Quentin Halys. An all-American battle between Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda adds to the intrigue, alongside Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante. Other key match-ups include Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone, Karen Khachanov vs Tommy Paul, and Nuno Borges attempting an upset over Alexei Popyrin.
Women’s Singles: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina in focus
Top seeds in women’s singles headline the third round, with Aryna Sabalenka facing Olga Danilovic and defending champion Iga Swiatek up against Jaqueline Cristian. Elena Rybakina battles Jelena Ostapenko in a power-packed duel, while Jasmine Paolini meets Yulia Starodubtseva. Clara Tauson challenges Amanda Anisimova, and Liudmila Samsonova takes on Dayana Yastremska. Other key clashes include Victoria Mboko vs Qinwen Zheng and Elina Svitolina vs Bernarda Pera.
Doubles Action
Day 6 brings a packed doubles schedule with top teams and rising pairs in action. In men’s doubles, Indian players Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri remain key contenders, with Bopanna teaming up with Adam Pavlasek and Bhambri partnering Robert Galloway. Notable matches include Granollers/Zeballos vs Erler/Frantzen and Salisbury/Skupski vs Andreozzi/Arribage.
In women’s doubles, top seeds Siniakova/Townsend begin their campaign, while home favourites Garcia/Parry face Ninomiya/Tang. Other clashes include Haddad Maia/Siegemund vs Aoyama/Uchijima and Andreeva/Shnaider vs Lumsden/Santamaria.
Mixed doubles features star-studded pairings like Siniakova/Ram vs Bucsa/Matos and Errani/Vavassori vs Chan/Nys. Kichenok/Pavic and Schuurs/Mektic also enter the fray, with Indian veteran Bopanna expected to appear later in the mixed field.
French Open 2025: Full schedule of May 30
|Event
|Round
|Player(s) / Team(s)
|Men's Singles
|Round of 32
|Quentin Halys vs Holger Rune
|Men's Singles
|Round of 32
|Damir Dzumhur vs Carlos Alcaraz
|Men's Singles
|Round of 32
|Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone
|Men's Singles
|Round of 32
|Karen Khachanov vs Tommy Paul
|Men's Singles
|Round of 32
|Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante
|Men's Singles
|Round of 32
|Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda
|Men's Singles
|Round of 32
|Nuno Borges vs Alexei Popyrin
|Men's Singles
|Round of 32
|Hamad Medjedovic vs Daniel Altmaier
|Women's Singles
|Round of 32
|Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic
|Women's Singles
|Round of 32
|Jasmine Paolini vs Yulia Starodubtseva
|Women's Singles
|Round of 32
|Jaqueline Cristian vs Iga Swiatek
|Women's Singles
|Round of 32
|Elena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko
|Women's Singles
|Round of 32
|Victoria Mboko vs Qinwen Zheng
|Women's Singles
|Round of 32
|Bernarda Pera vs Elina Svitolina
|Women's Singles
|Round of 32
|Dayana Yastremska vs Liudmila Samsonova
|Women's Singles
|Round of 32
|Clara Tauson vs Amanda Anisimova
|Men's Doubles
|Round of 32
|Alexander Erler / Constantin Frantzen vs Granollers / Zeballos
|Men's Doubles
|Round of 32
|Gabriel Diallo / Jacob Fearnley vs Helioevaara / Patten
|Men's Doubles
|Round of 32
|Nikola Mektic / Michael Venus vs Yuki Bhambri / Robert Galloway
|Men's Doubles
|Round of 32
|Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski vs Guido Andreozzi / Theo Arribage
|Men's Doubles
|Round of 32
|Romain Arneodo / Manuel Guinard vs Christian Harrison / Evan King
|Men's Doubles
|Round of 32
|Matthew Ebden / John Peers vs Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner
|Men's Doubles
|Round of 32
|Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Rohan Bopanna / Adam Pavlasek
|Women's Doubles
|Round of 32
|Maia Lumsden / Sabrina Santamaria vs Andreeva / Shnaider
|Women's Doubles
|Round of 32
|Olga Danilovic / Anastasia Potapova vs Alexandra Eala / Renata Zarazua
|Women's Doubles
|Round of 32
|Rebecca Sramkova / Viktoriya Tomova vs Maya Joint / Oksana Kalashnikova
|Women's Doubles
|Round of 32
|Caroline Garcia / Diane Parry vs Makoto Ninomiya / Qianhui Tang
|Women's Doubles
|Round of 32
|Beatriz Haddad Maia / Laura Siegemund vs Shuko Aoyama / Moyuka Uchijima
|Women's Doubles
|Round of 32
|Xinyu Wang / Saisai Zheng vs Ulrikke Eikeri / Eri Hozumi
|Women's Doubles
|Round of 32
|Leylah Fernandez / Yulia Putintseva vs Mihalikova / Nicholls
|Women's Doubles
|Round of 32
|Katerina Siniakova / Taylor Townsend vs Jodie Burrage / Sonay Kartal
|Mixed Doubles
|Round of 32
|Nicole Melichar / Christian Harrison vs Leolia Jeanjean / Manuel Guinard
|Mixed Doubles
|Round of 32
|Fang-Hsien Wu / Sem Verbeek vs Tessah Andrianjafitrimo / Ugo Humbert
|Mixed Doubles
|Round of 32
|Demi Schuurs / Nikola Mektic vs Estelle Cascino / Geoffrey Blancaneaux
|Mixed Doubles
|Round of 32
|Lyudmyla Kichenok / Mate Pavic vs Miyu Kato / Tim Puetz
|Mixed Doubles
|Round of 32
|Hao-Ching Chan / Hugo Nys vs Sara Errani / Andrea Vavassori
|Mixed Doubles
|Round of 32
|Katerina Siniakova / Rajeev Ram vs Cristina Bucsa / Rafael Matos