Full list of men's singles winners and runner-ups in US Open history

The most successful players in men's singles competition in the Open era are Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Jimmy Connors, who all won five titles each.

New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 7:56 AM IST
Jannik Sinner started slowly at the US Open 2024, dropping the first set he played after being exonerated in a doping case no one knew about until shortly before play began at Flushing Meadows.

If that episode initially hung over him during the tournament, Sinner was able to put it aside while on court. The No. 1-ranked Sinner beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 with his typical relentless baseline game to win the men's championship at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, less than three weeks after word emerged of his two positive drug tests.

"This title, for me, means so much," said Sinner, a 23-year-old from Italy, "because the last period of my career was really not easy".

He won the second Grand Slam trophy of his nascent career the other was at the Australian Open in January and prevented No. 12 Fritz from ending a major title drought for American men that has lasted 21 years.

Andy Roddick's triumph at Flushing Meadows in 2003 was the last Slam title for a man from the United States. The last before Fritz, a 26-year-old from California, to even contest a final at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis also was Roddick, who lost to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009.

US Open history
 
Originally called the National Championships, the tournament's inaugural edition took place at the Newport Casino in Newport, Rhode Island. Over time, the event's venue shifted multiple times, with Forest Hills in Queens, New York, serving as its most renowned home for several decades. In 1978, the US Open was relocated to its present venue at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens.

Full list of US Open women's singles winners
 
The 2024 edition of the US Open was the 138th edition of the tournament since its inception in 1881 and the 57th edition since it entered the Open era in 1968. The highest number of titles in the early era was won by Bill Tilden, Bill Larned, and Richard Sears, who each won seven titles. Meanwhile, the most successful players in men’s singles competition in the Open era are Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Jimmy Connors, who all won five titles each.
 
Full list of winners in men’s singles competition in the US Open

Year Winner Runner-up Score
2024 Jannik Sinner (Italy) Taylor Fritz (USA) 6–3, 6–4, 7–5
2023 Novak Dokovic (Serbia) Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 6–3, 7–6(7–5), 6–3
2022 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Casper Ruud (Norway) 6–4, 2–6, 7–6(7–1), 6–3
2021 Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Novak Dokovic (Serbia) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
2020 Dominic Thiem (Austria) Alexander Zverev (Germany) 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(8-6)
2019 Rafael Nadal (Spain) Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 7–5, 6–3, 5–7, 4–6, 6–4
2018 Novak Dokovic (Serbia) Juan Martín del Potro (Argentina) 6–3, 7–6(7–4), 6–3
2017 Rafael Nadal (Spain) Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6–3, 6–3, 6–4
2016 Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) Novak Dokovic (Serbia) 6–7(1–7), 6–4, 7–5, 6–3
2015 Novak Dokovic (Serbia) Roger Federer (Swiz) 6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–4
2014 Marin Cilic (Croatia) Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6–3, 6–3, 6-3
2013 Rafael Nadal (Spain) Novak Dokovic (Serbia) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
2012 Andy Murray (UK) Novak Dokovic (Serbia) 7-6(12-10), 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2
2011 Novak Dokovic (Serbia) Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-2, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1
2010 Rafael Nadal (Spain) Novak Dokovic (Serbia) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2
2009 Juan Martin del Potro (Arg.) Roger Federer (Swiz) 3–6, 7–6(7–5), 4–6, 7–6(7–4), 6–2
2008 Roger Federer (Swiz) Andy Murray (UK) 6-2 7-5 6-2
2007 Roger Federer (Swiz) Novak Dokovic (Serbia) 7-6(4) 7-6(2) 6-4
2006 Roger Federer (Swiz) Andy Roddick (USA) 6-2 4-6 7-5 6-1
2005 Roger Federer (Swiz) Andre Agassi (USA) 6-3 2-6 7-6(1) 6-1
2004 Roger Federer (Swiz) Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 6-0 7-6 6-0
2003 Andy Roddick (USA) Juan Carlos Ferrero 6-3 7-6 6-3
2002 Pete Sampras Andre Agassi 6-3 6-4 5-7 6-4
2001 Lleyton Hewitt Pete Sampras 7-6 (7-4) 6-1, 6-1
2000 Marat Safin Pete Sampras 6-4, 6-3, 6-3
1999 Andre Agassi T.Martin 6-4,6-7(5), 6-7(2),6-3,6-2
1998 Patrick Rafter Mark Philippoussis 63 36 62 60
1997 Patrick Rafter G. Rusedski 63 62 46 75
1996 Pete Sampras M. Chang 61 64 76
1995 Pete Sampras A. Agassi 64 63 46 75
1994 Andre Agassi M. Stich 61 76 75
1993 Pete Sampras C. Pioline 64 64 63
1992 Stefan Edberg P. Sampras 36 64 76 62
1991 Stefan Edberg J. Courier 62 64 60
1990 Pete Sampras A. Agassi 64 63 62
1989 Boris Becker Ivan Lendl 76 16 63 76
1988 Mats Wilander Ivan Lendl 64 46 63 57 64
1987 Ivan Lendl M. Wilander 67 60 76 64
1986 Ivan Lendl M. Mecir 64 62 60
1985 Ivan Lendl J. McEnroe 76 63 64
1984 John McEnroe Ivan Lendl 63 64 61
1983 Jimmy Connors Ivan Lendl 63 67 75 60
1982 Jimmy Connors Ivan Lendl 63 62 46 64
1981 John McEnroe B. Borg 46 62 64 63
1980 John McEnroe B. Borg 76 61 67 57 64
1979 John McEnroe V. Gerulaitis 75 63 63
1978 Jimmy Connors B. Borg 64 62 62
1977 Guillermo Vilas J. Connors 26 63 76 60
1976 Jimmy Connors B. Borg 64 36 76 64
1975 Manuel Orantes J. Connors 64 63 63
1974 Jimmy Connors K. Rosewall 61 60 61
1973 John Newcombe J. Kodes 64 16 46 62 63
1972 Ilie Nastase A. Ashe 36 63 67 64 63
1971 Stan Smith J. Kodes 36 63 62 76
1970 Ken Rosewall T. Roche 26 64 76 63
1969 Open - Rod Laver T. Roche 79 61 63 62
1969 Amateur - Stan Smith B. Lutz 97 63 61
1968 Open - Arthur Ashe T. Okker 14-12 57 63 36 63
1968 Amateur - Arthur Ashe B. Lutz 46 63 8-10 60 64
1967 John Newcombe C. Graebner 64 64 86
1966 Fred Stolle J. Newcombe 46 12-10 63 64
1965 Manuel Santana C. Drysdale 62 79 75 61
1964 Roy Emerson F. Stolle 64 62 64
1963 Rafael Osuna F. Froehling 75 64 62
1962 Rod Laver R. Emerson 62 64 57 64
1961 Roy Emerson R. Laver 75 63 62
1960 Neale Fraser R. Laver 64 64 97
1959 Neale Fraser A. Olmedo 63 57 62 64
1958 Ashley Cooper M. Anderson 62 36 46 10-8 86
1957 Mal Anderson A. Cooper 10-8 75 64
1956 Ken Rosewall L. Hoad 46 62 63 63
1955 Tony Trabert K. Rosewall 97 63 63
1954 Vic Seixas R. Hartwig 36 62 64 64
1953 Tony Trabert V. Seixas 63 62 63
1952 Frank Sedgman G. Mulloy 61 62 63
1951 Frank Sedgman V. Seixas 64 61 61
1950 Arthur Larsen H. Flam 63 46 57 64 63
1949 Pancho Gonzales F. Schroeder 16-18 26 61 62 64
1948 Pancho Gonzales E. Sturgess 62 63 14-12
1947 Jack Kramer F. Parker 46 26 61 60 63
1946 Jack Kramer T. Brown, Jr. 97 63 60
1945 Frank Parker B. Talbert 14-12 61 62
1944 Frank Parker B. Talbert 64 36 63 63
1943 Joe Hunt J. Kramer 63 68 10-8 60
1942 Fred Schroeder F. Parker 86 75 36 46 62
1941 Bobby Riggs F. Kovacs 57 61 63 63
1940 Don McNeill B. Riggs 46 68 63 63 75
1939 Bobby Riggs S.W. van Horn 64 62 64
1938 Don Budge G. Mako 63 68 62 61
1937 Don Budge G. von Cramm 61 79 61 36 61
1936 Fred Perry D. Budge 26 62 86 16 10-8
1935 Wilmer Allison S. Wood 62 62 63
1934 Fred Perry W. Allison 64 63 16 86
1933 Fred Perry J. Crawford 63 11-13 46 60 61
1932 Ellsworth Vines H. Cochet 64 64 64
1931 Ellsworth Vines G. Lott Jr. 79 63 97 75
1930 John Doeg F. Shields 10-8 16 64 16-14
1929 Bill Tilden F. Hunter 36 63 46 62 64
1928 Henri Cochet F. Hunter 46 64 36 75 63
1927 Rene Lacoste B. Tilden 11-9 63 11-9
1926 Rene Lacoste J. Borotra 64 60 64
1925 Bill Tilden B. Johnston 46 11-9 63 46 63
1924 Bill Tilden B. Johnston 61 97 62
1923 Bill Tilden B. Johnston 64 61 64
1922 Bill Tilden B. Johnston 46 36 62 63 64
1921 Bill Tilden W. Johnson 61 63 61
1920 Bill Tilden B. Johnston 61 16 75 57 63
1919 Bill Johnston B. Tilden 64 64 63
1918 Lindley Murray B. Tilden 63 61 75
1917 Lindley Murray N. Niles 57 86 63 63
1916 Dick Williams B. Johnston 46 64 06 62 64
1915 Bill Johnston M. McLoughlin 16 60 75 10-8
1914 Dick Williams M. McLoughlin 63 86 10-8
1913 Maurice McLoughlin R. Williams 64 57 63 61
1912 Maurice McLoughlin W.F. Johnson 36 26 62 64 62
1911 Bill Larned M. McLoughlin 64 64 62
1910 Bill Larned T. Bundy 61 57 60 68 61
1909 Bill Larned B. Clothier 61 62 57 16 61
1908 Bill Larned B. Wright 61 62 86
1907 Bill Larned R. LeRoy 62 62 64
1906 Bill Clothier B. Wright 63 60 64
1905 Beals Wright H. Ward 62 61 11-9
1904 Holcombe Ward B. Clothier 10-8 64 97
1903 Laurie Doherty B. Larned 60 63 10-8
1902 Bill Larned R. Doherty 46 62 64 86
1901 Bill Larned B. Wright 62 68 64 64
1900 Malcolm Whitman B. Larned 64 16 62 62
1899 Malcolm Whitman P. Paret 61 62 36 75
1898 Malcolm Whitman D. Davis 36 62 62 61
1897 Robert Wrenn W. Eaves 46 86 63 26 62
1896 Robert Wrenn F. Hovey 75 36 60 16 61
1895 Fred Hovey R. Wrenn 63 62 64
1894 Robert Wrenn M. Goodbody 68 61 64 64
1893 Robert Wrenn F. Hovey 64 36 64 64
1892 Oliver Campbell F. Hovey 75 36 63 75
1891 Oliver Campbell C. Hobart 26 75 79 61 62
1890 Oliver Campbell H. Slocum Jr. 62 46 63 61
1889 Henry Slocum Jr. Q. Shaw 63 61 46 62
1888 Henry Slocum Jr. H. Taylor 64 61 60
1887 Richard Sears H. Slocum Jr. 61 63 62
1886 Richard Sears R. Beeckman 46 61 63 64
1885 Richard Sears G. Brinley 63 46 60 63
1884 Richard Sears H. Taylor 60 16 60 62
1883 Richard Sears J. Dwight 62 60 97
1882 Richard Sears C. Clark 61 64 60
1881 Richard Sears W. Glyn 60 63 62

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

