US Open women's singles champions over the years; see full list of winners

The second-seeded player, Aryna Sabalenka, clinched her maiden US Open 2024 women's singles title after beating home favourite Jessica Pegula in a tough battle at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 8.

Playing in her second consecutive final, Sabalenka won the tie against USA's Pegula in straight sets (7-5, 7-5).

The Belarusian star is now part of an elusive list of US Open women's singles champions and has etched her name in the history books of the Grand Slam tournament.