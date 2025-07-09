Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2025: Electronic line calling system malfunctions during QF match

Wimbledon 2025: Electronic line calling system malfunctions during QF match

The gaffe occurred during the first game of the fourth set on Court No. 1 after Fritz had served at 15-0 and the players exchanged shots

Wimbledon 2025 line call system
Wimbledon 2025 line call system. File Photo: @Wimbledon
AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
A malfunction with Wimbledon's new electronic line calling system required a point to be replayed during a quarterfinal match between Taylor Fritz and Karen Khachanov on Tuesday.

The gaffe occurred during the first game of the fourth set on Court No. 1 after Fritz had served at 15-0 and the players exchanged shots. Then came what sounded like a fault call.

Chair umpire Louise Azemar-Engzell stopped play and a few moments later ordered the players to replay the last point due to a malfunction." 

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner cancels practice a day after hurting elbow

  The All England Club said it was looking into the issue.

On Monday, club officials blamed human error for a glaring mistake in the electronic system that replaced human line judges this year.

Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Monday that the technology was inadvertently deactivated by someone for three points at Centre Court during Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's three-set victory over Sonay Kartal a day earlier in the fourth round. On one point, a shot by Kartal clearly landed past the baseline but wasn't called out by the automated setup called Hawk-Eye because it had been shut off.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :WimbledonTennis News

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

