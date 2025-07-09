Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner cancels practice a day after hurting elbow

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner canceled his practice session at Wimbledon on Tuesday after sustaining a right elbow injury the night before in a fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov.

Sinner, who advanced when Dimitrov quit because of a pectoral injury, faces No. 10 Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion's practice session at Wimbledon's Aorangi Park had been scheduled for 4 p.m. local time. The All England Club confirmed that the session was canceled.

Sinner hurt his elbow in a fall in the opening game Monday night and lost the first two sets before Dimitrov retired at 2-all in the third set.