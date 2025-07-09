Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner cancels practice a day after hurting elbow

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner canceled his practice session at Wimbledon on Tuesday after sustaining a right elbow injury the night before in a fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov.

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
Sinner, who advanced when Dimitrov quit because of a pectoral injury, faces No. 10 Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion's practice session at Wimbledon's Aorangi Park had been scheduled for 4 p.m. local time. The All England Club confirmed that the session was canceled. 

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2025: Sabalenka gets past No. 104 Siegemund in three-set epic

Sinner hurt his elbow in a fall in the opening game Monday night and lost the first two sets before Dimitrov retired at 2-all in the third set.

The 23-year-old Italian said afterward that he had planned to have an MRI on Tuesday to see if there's something serious.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

