India crush Thailand 11-0 in Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 opening tie

The Indian women’s hockey team kicked off their Women’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign in dominant fashion, dismantling Thailand 11-0 in their opening Pool B clash at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, China, on Friday.

It was a goal-fest for India, with Udita Duhan and Beauty Dung Dung leading the way by scoring two goals each. Udita found the net in the 30th and 52nd minutes, both from penalty corners, showcasing India’s strength in set-piece execution. Dung Dung added to the tally with field goals in the 45th and 54th minutes, further solidifying India’s hold over the game.

The rout began early with Mumtaz Khan opening the scoring in the 7th minute, followed by Sangita Kumari in the 10th, and Navneet Kaur in the 16th. Lalremsiami struck in the 18th minute to give India a 4-0 lead, and Udita's first goal just before halftime made it 5-0 going into the break. The second half was no different, with India continuing to dominate possession and press high. Goals from Thoudam Suman Devi (49th minute), Dung Dung (45th, 54th), Sharmila Devi (57th), and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (60th minute) completed the demolition job against a struggling Thailand side ranked 30th in the world.

India, ranked ninth globally, entered the tournament without two key players, experienced goalkeeper Savita Punia and drag-flick specialist Deepika, both sidelined due to injuries. Despite their absence, the Indian team, under the leadership of Salima Tete, looked sharp and well-organized. The Asia Cup 2025 features eight teams, split into two groups of four. The top two teams from each pool will move on to the Super 4s stage, which will determine the finalists for the title match on September 14. The tournament also serves as a direct qualifier for the 2026 Women’s Hockey World Cup, with the champion earning an automatic berth.