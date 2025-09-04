Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 full schedule, India match list live streaming

The Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will kick off in Gonshu, China on Friday (September 5). The final of the Women's Asia Cup Hockey will be played on September 14. Eight Asian women's hockey team will fight hard for continental glory.

Women's hockey Asia Cup 2025 format

Each team will battle the other three in its group once, with only the top two earning a prized ticket to the Super 4s while the bottom two are pushed into the classification round.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Super 4 Match list, India match dates, live streaming The Super 4s raise the stakes even higher — three matches for each side, every point crucial, and when the dust settles, the standings alone will dictate who marches into the grand final.

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Groups In Pool A, China is accompanied by Chinese Taipei, Korea and Malaysia. While Indian team features in Pool B, which also has teams like Japan, Thailand and Singapore. Pool A: China, Chinese Taipei, Korea, Malaysia Pool B: India, Japan, Thailand, Singapore Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 full schedule Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 timetable- full list of matches Date Match Group Time (IST) September 5, Friday Japan vs Singapore B 09:45:00 September 5, Friday India vs Thailand B 12:00:00 September 5, Friday Korea vs Chinese Taipei A 14:15:00 September 5, Friday China vs Malaysia A 16:30:00 September 6, Saturday Thailand vs Singapore B 14:15:00 September 6, Saturday Japan vs India B 16:30:00 September 7, Sunday Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei A 14:15:00 September 7, Sunday Korea vs China A 16:30:00 September 8, Monday Thailand vs Japan B 09:45:00 September 8, Monday India vs Singapore B 12:00:00 September 8, Monday Malaysia vs Korea A 14:15:00 September 8, Monday China vs Chinese Taipei A 16:30:00 September 10, Wednesday M13: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B (5/8th Place) Classification 09:45:00 September 10, Wednesday M14: 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification 12:00:00 September 10, Wednesday M15: 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A Super 4s Pool 14:15:00 September 10, Wednesday M16: 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B Super 4s Pool 16:30:00 September 11, Thursday M17: 4th Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification 09:45:00 September 11, Thursday M18: 3rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification 12:00:00 September 11, Thursday M19: 2nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool A Super 4s Pool 14:15:00 September 11, Thursday M20: 1st Pool B vs 1st Pool A Super 4s Pool 16:30:00 September 13, Saturday M21: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification 09:45:00 September 13, Saturday M22: 4th Pool B vs 3rd Pool B (5/8th Place) Classification 12:00:00 September 13, Saturday M23: 2nd Pool B vs 1st Pool B Super 4s Pool 14:15:00 September 13, Saturday M24: 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool A Super 4s Pool 16:30:00 September 14, Sunday M25: 3rd 5-8th Pool vs 4th 5-8th Pool (7/8th Place) Classification 08:30:00 September 14, Sunday M26: 1st 5-8th Pool vs 2nd 5-8th Pool (5/6th Place) Classification 11:00:00 September 14, Sunday M27: 3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s (3/4th Place) Classification 13:30:00 September 14, Sunday M28: 1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s (Final) Final 17:30:00

Women’s Asia Cup 2025: Indian hockey squad Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary Midfielders: Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey start date, India hockey match live timing and streaming When will the Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey start? Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will kick-start on September 5 (Friday). Where will the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 take place?

The Women's Hockey Asia Cup will be hosted by the city Gonshu in China. When will the Indian women's hockey team be in action during the Asia Cup 2025? The Indian Women's hockey team will be in action on September 5, September 6 and September 8. What will be the live match timings of India hockey matches during the Asia Cup 2025? The two matches - on Sept 5 and 8 - against Thailand and Singapore will take place at 12 PM IST, while India's second match will begin at 4:30 PM IST. How to watch the live streaming of Asia Cup matches in India?