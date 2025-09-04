Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 full schedule, India match list live streaming

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 full schedule, India match list live streaming

India's first and third matches in the first round, scheduled for September 5 and 8 against Thailand and Singapore, will take place at 12 PM IST, while the second match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 live match timings IST
Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 live match timings IST
Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will kick off in Gonshu, China on Friday (September 5). The final of the Women's Asia Cup Hockey will be played on September 14. Eight Asian women's hockey team will fight hard for continental glory.
 
Women's hockey Asia Cup 2025 format 
Each team will battle the other three in its group once, with only the top two earning a prized ticket to the Super 4s while the bottom two are pushed into the classification round.
 
The Super 4s raise the stakes even higher — three matches for each side, every point crucial, and when the dust settles, the standings alone will dictate who marches into the grand final.   
 
Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Groups
 
In Pool A, China is accompanied by Chinese Taipei, Korea and Malaysia. While Indian team features in Pool B, which also has teams like  Japan, Thailand and Singapore.
 
Pool A: China, Chinese Taipei, Korea, Malaysia
 
Pool B: India, Japan, Thailand, Singapore
 
Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 full schedule   
Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 timetable- full list of matches
Date Match Group Time (IST)
September 5, Friday Japan vs Singapore B 09:45:00
September 5, Friday India vs Thailand B 12:00:00
September 5, Friday Korea vs Chinese Taipei A 14:15:00
September 5, Friday China vs Malaysia A 16:30:00
September 6, Saturday Thailand vs Singapore B 14:15:00
September 6, Saturday Japan vs India B 16:30:00
September 7, Sunday Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei A 14:15:00
September 7, Sunday Korea vs China A 16:30:00
September 8, Monday Thailand vs Japan B 09:45:00
September 8, Monday India vs Singapore B 12:00:00
September 8, Monday Malaysia vs Korea A 14:15:00
September 8, Monday China vs Chinese Taipei A 16:30:00
September 10, Wednesday M13: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B (5/8th Place) Classification 09:45:00
September 10, Wednesday M14: 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification 12:00:00
September 10, Wednesday M15: 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A Super 4s Pool 14:15:00
September 10, Wednesday M16: 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B Super 4s Pool 16:30:00
September 11, Thursday M17: 4th Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification 09:45:00
September 11, Thursday M18: 3rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification 12:00:00
September 11, Thursday M19: 2nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool A Super 4s Pool 14:15:00
September 11, Thursday M20: 1st Pool B vs 1st Pool A Super 4s Pool 16:30:00
September 13, Saturday M21: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification 09:45:00
September 13, Saturday M22: 4th Pool B vs 3rd Pool B (5/8th Place) Classification 12:00:00
September 13, Saturday M23: 2nd Pool B vs 1st Pool B Super 4s Pool 14:15:00
September 13, Saturday M24: 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool A Super 4s Pool 16:30:00
September 14, Sunday M25: 3rd 5-8th Pool vs 4th 5-8th Pool (7/8th Place) Classification 08:30:00
September 14, Sunday M26: 1st 5-8th Pool vs 2nd 5-8th Pool (5/6th Place) Classification 11:00:00
September 14, Sunday M27: 3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s (3/4th Place) Classification 13:30:00
September 14, Sunday M28: 1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s (Final) Final 17:30:00
   
Women’s Asia Cup 2025: Indian hockey squad 
Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam
 
Defenders: Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary
 
Midfielders: Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo
 
Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari
 

Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey start date, India hockey match live timing and streaming

 
When will the Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey start?
 
Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will kick-start on September 5 (Friday).
 
Where will the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 take place?
 
The Women's Hockey Asia Cup will be hosted by the city Gonshu in China.
 
When will the Indian women's hockey team be in action during the Asia Cup 2025?
 
The Indian Women's hockey team will be in action on September 5, September 6 and September 8.
 
What will be the live match timings of India hockey matches during the Asia Cup 2025?
 
The two matches - on Sept 5 and 8 - against Thailand and Singapore will take place at 12 PM IST, while India's second match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Asia Cup matches in India?
 
Hockey fans can watch the India hockey matches live on Watch.Hockey by taking a subscription. Fans can checkout the live coverage on Business-Standard.com. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri storms into maiden Grand Slam semifinal

US Open 2025 Day 11 live streaming: Sinner, Swiatek continue Q/F action

US Open 2025 semis: Djokovic vs Alcaraz on Sept 6 in men's singles

US Open 2025: Djokovic storms into SF, beats Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4

US Open 2025 Day 10 live streaming: Alcaraz, Djokovic eye semifinal berths

Topics :Hockey NewsAsia cup hockey

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story