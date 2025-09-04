Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 full schedule, India match list live streaming

|Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 timetable- full list of matches
|Date
|Match
|Group
|Time (IST)
|September 5, Friday
|Japan vs Singapore
|B
|09:45:00
|September 5, Friday
|India vs Thailand
|B
|12:00:00
|September 5, Friday
|Korea vs Chinese Taipei
|A
|14:15:00
|September 5, Friday
|China vs Malaysia
|A
|16:30:00
|September 6, Saturday
|Thailand vs Singapore
|B
|14:15:00
|September 6, Saturday
|Japan vs India
|B
|16:30:00
|September 7, Sunday
|Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei
|A
|14:15:00
|September 7, Sunday
|Korea vs China
|A
|16:30:00
|September 8, Monday
|Thailand vs Japan
|B
|09:45:00
|September 8, Monday
|India vs Singapore
|B
|12:00:00
|September 8, Monday
|Malaysia vs Korea
|A
|14:15:00
|September 8, Monday
|China vs Chinese Taipei
|A
|16:30:00
|September 10, Wednesday
|M13: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|09:45:00
|September 10, Wednesday
|M14: 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|12:00:00
|September 10, Wednesday
|M15: 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A
|Super 4s Pool
|14:15:00
|September 10, Wednesday
|M16: 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B
|Super 4s Pool
|16:30:00
|September 11, Thursday
|M17: 4th Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|09:45:00
|September 11, Thursday
|M18: 3rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|12:00:00
|September 11, Thursday
|M19: 2nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool A
|Super 4s Pool
|14:15:00
|September 11, Thursday
|M20: 1st Pool B vs 1st Pool A
|Super 4s Pool
|16:30:00
|September 13, Saturday
|M21: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|09:45:00
|September 13, Saturday
|M22: 4th Pool B vs 3rd Pool B (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|12:00:00
|September 13, Saturday
|M23: 2nd Pool B vs 1st Pool B
|Super 4s Pool
|14:15:00
|September 13, Saturday
|M24: 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool A
|Super 4s Pool
|16:30:00
|September 14, Sunday
|M25: 3rd 5-8th Pool vs 4th 5-8th Pool (7/8th Place)
|Classification
|08:30:00
|September 14, Sunday
|M26: 1st 5-8th Pool vs 2nd 5-8th Pool (5/6th Place)
|Classification
|11:00:00
|September 14, Sunday
|M27: 3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s (3/4th Place)
|Classification
|13:30:00
|September 14, Sunday
|M28: 1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s (Final)
|Final
|17:30:00
Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey start date, India hockey match live timing and streaming
