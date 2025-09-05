Friday, September 05, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs Thailand hockey live streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2025 live timings

India vs Thailand hockey live streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2025 live timings

This year's edition of the Women's Asia Cup serves a dual purpose, not only does it crown the continental champion, but it also acts as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian women’s hockey team will begin their campaign at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 with a Pool B clash against Thailand on Friday, September 5, in Hangzhou, China. The match is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM IST at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field, the same venue where India claimed bronze during the 2023 Asian Games.  Why the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 holds more significance?
 
This year’s edition of the Women’s Asia Cup serves a dual purpose, not only does it crown the continental champion, but it also acts as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by Belgium and the Netherlands. The tournament winner secures a direct spot at the World Cup, while teams placing second to fifth will enter the global qualifiers.
 
 
India, led by Salima Tete, are aiming for their third Asia Cup title, having previously triumphed in 2004 and 2017. The 20-member squad blends experience and youth, featuring seasoned players like Navneet Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, and Lalremsiami, along with emerging talents such as Beauty Dungdung and Mumtaz Khan. However, the team will miss veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia and drag flicker Deepika, who was ruled out due to injury.
 
Ranked 9th in the world, India are the second-highest ranked team in Asia, trailing only world No. 4 China. Their opponents, Thailand, currently sit at 30th in the global rankings. Despite the ranking gap, India will be wary of complacency as they aim to start their tournament on a strong note.
 
With high stakes and World Cup qualification on the line, India will look to kick off their campaign with a convincing win and set the tone for the rest of the tournament. 

India squad for Women's hockey Asia Cup 2025: 
 
Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari
 

India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey live timing and streaming details

 

When will the Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey start?
 
Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will kick-start on September 5 (Friday).
 
When will India vs Thailand women's hockey match be played during the Asia Cup 2025?
 
TheIndia vs Thailand women's hockey match will be played on September 5.
 
What will be the live match timing for India vs Thailand women's hockey match during the Asia Cup 2025?
 
The matche on Sept 5 against Thailand will take place at 12 PM IST.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Asia Cup matches in India?
 
Hockey enthusiasts can catch India’s matches live by subscribing to Watch.Hockey. Additionally, live coverage and updates will also be available on Business-Standard.com.

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

