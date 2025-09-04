Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table, team rankings, India next match

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table, team rankings, India next match

Check Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table, team rankings of India, China, Malaysia and Korea here. Also find who is the highest goal scorer in the competition

Asia Cup hockey 2025 Super 4 points table and leaderboard
Asia Cup hockey 2025 Super 4 points table and leaderboard
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 8:27 PM IST
India has a chance to move to the top of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 points table if they win against Malaysia by more than two goals in their match on Thursday. The Super 4 encounters in the continental tournament would resume from Saturday (September 6) after a gap of one day. 
 
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 points table
 
Malaysia is at the top of the Super 4 points table after winning their first match against China by two goals. It will continue to top the team rankings if they beat India today. China, who suffered a defeat in their first match, emerged victorious against Korea, who held India for the draw, and jumped to second spot on the Asia Cup 2025 leaderboard. 
 
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 points table and leaderboard
Pos Name P W D L ScF ScA PDiff Pt
1 Malaysia 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
2 China 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3
3 India 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1
4 Korea 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3 1

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 highest goal scorer

 
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 highest goal scorer
Name GS FGS PCS PSS PSM
ANUAR Akhimullah (Malaysia) 10 8 1 1 1
SINGH Harmanpreet (India) 7 0 6 1 1
HAMSANI Ashran (Malaysia) 6 6 0 0 0
SON Dain (Korea) 5 4 1 0 0
ISLAM Ashraful (Bangladesh) 5 0 4 1 0
CHEN Benhai (China) 5 2 3 0 0
YANG Jihun (Korea) 4 0 2 2 0
Abhishek (India) 4 4 0 0 0
SHINOHARA Ryosuke (Japan) 3 3 0 0 0
DU Shihao (China) 3 0 3 0 0
 

Topics :Hockey NewsAsia cup hockey

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

