Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table, team rankings, India next match

India has a chance to move to the top of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 points table if they win against Malaysia by more than two goals in their match on Thursday. The Super 4 encounters in the continental tournament would resume from Saturday (September 6) after a gap of one day.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 points table

Malaysia is at the top of the Super 4 points table after winning their first match against China by two goals. It will continue to top the team rankings if they beat India today. China, who suffered a defeat in their first match, emerged victorious against Korea, who held India for the draw, and jumped to second spot on the Asia Cup 2025 leaderboard.