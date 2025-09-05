US Open 2025 women's singles semi-final schedule, live time and streaming

The stakes couldn't be higher as the 2025 US Open reaches its thrilling semi-final stage in New York City. With just one win separating the players from a shot at Grand Slam glory, the final weekend at Flushing Meadows is set to deliver drama and world-class tennis.

ALSO READ: Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 full schedule, India match list live streaming First up on Friday, 5 September (according to IST), the women’s singles semi-finals take center stage. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka returns, eyeing her third straight US Open final, but standing in her way is American favorite Jessica Pegula. Pegula, last year’s runner-up, is looking to make back-to-back finals and become the first American woman to do so since Serena Williams in 2019.

US Open 2025 Women's singles semi-final schedule US Open 2025 women’s singles semi-final schedule Date Time (IST) Round Court Player 1 Player 2 05/09/25 04:30:00 Semi-final Arthur Ashe Stadium Aryna Sabalenka Jessica Pegula 05/09/25 05:40:00 Semi-final Arthur Ashe Stadium Naomi Osaka Amanda Anisimova US Open 2025 Women's singles semi-final live streaming and telecast details When will Women's singles semi-final action of US Open 2025 begin? The Women's singles semi-final action of US Open 2025 will begin at 4:30 AM IST on September 5. Where to watch live telecast of US Open 2025 Women's singles semi-final matches in India?