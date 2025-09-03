Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE SCORE: CHN 0-0 MAL (3rd QTR); IND to take on KOR at 7:30 PM IST
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE SCORE: CHN 0-0 MAL (3rd QTR); IND to take on KOR at 7:30 PM IST

India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES: After an unbeaten run in the group stages, hosts India will kick off their Super 4 matches against defending champions Korea today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES
India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
The Super 4 stage of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will kick off today at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. Hosts India will start their campaign in the second round against defending champions Korea in the second match of the day, in one of the most anticipated matches of the season.
 
Meanwhile, the Paris Olympics bronze medallists will kick off the Super 4 stage today against last edition’s runner-up Malaysia in the first match of the day starting at 5 PM IST. 

Malaysia look to extend winning streak

The opening match of the Super 4 stage at the Asia Cup 2025 features last edition’s runner-up Malaysia, who impressed by winning all three of their group stage matches, including a convincing victory over defending champions South Korea. Malaysia will take on China, the Paris Olympics bronze medallists who qualified for the Super 4s thanks to a superior goal difference. China will be eager to start the second phase strongly and continue their rising form in world hockey. Both teams bring contrasting strengths to the match: Malaysia’s flawless group performance versus China’s tactical discipline and international experience. This clash is set to be an exciting opener for the Super 4s, promising intense competition as both sides eye a place in the final and qualification for the 2026 Hockey World Cup.

India eyeing redemption against defending champions

In the most eagerly awaited clash of Asia Cup 2025, hosts India face defending champions South Korea in the second Super 4 encounter. India entered the Super 4 decisively, having secured narrow wins over China and Japan before demolishing Kazakhstan 15-0 in the group stage. The team carries strong momentum and confidence into this crucial fixture. South Korea, despite a surprising defeat to Malaysia, bounced back with wins against Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh to claim their Super 4 spot. While India look stronger on paper, Korea’s experience and resilience make this a potentially tight contest. Fans can expect a tactical and intense battle as both sides vie for supremacy and a step closer to the Asia Cup title and World Cup qualification.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Korea: Full Squads

India squad: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi
 
Korea squad: Bae Jongsuk, Bae Soung Min, Baek Sunghyun, Cheon Min Su, Choi Chankyu, Jang Daehan, Jin Geonhyo, Kim Hyeongjin, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Jaehan, Kong Yoonho, Lee Hyeseung, Lee Jungjun, Lee Seungwoo, Oh Seyong, Park Cheoleon, Rim Jinkang, Sim Jaewon, Son Dain, Yang Jihun

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Korea Super 4: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match between India and Korea will be available on Sony Sports Networks.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Korea Super 4: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match between India and Korea will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
 
Check all the live updates from India vs Korea Super 4 match in Asia Cup Hockey 2025 here.

5:51 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES CHN vs MAL: First half concludes

Two quarters of the match is now done and dusted but neither China nor Malaysia has been able to find the back of oppossitions goalpost as scoreline remains 0-0. 

5:45 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES CHN vs MAL: Hunt for first goal continues

25": China is playing pressing game but still no goal from either side.
 
Score: China 0-0 Malaysia (2nd quarter)

5:40 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES CHN vs MAL: Still no goal

20": Both China and Malaysia has started in defensive manner in the second quarter as the deadlock continues/
 
Score: China 0-0 Malaysia (2nd quarter)

5:35 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES CHN vs MAL: Second quarter underway

The second quarter of the match is now underway with both teams tied at 0-0.

5:33 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES CHN vs MAL: First quarter ends

Despite making mutiple opportunities neither side has been able to score a goal as the first quarter of the match ends with both teams at nil-nil.
 
 

5:28 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES CHN vs MAL: Deadlock continues

12": Despite making opportunities neither side has been able to score a goal as the deadlock continues. 
 
Score: China 0-0 Malaysia (1st quarter)

5:20 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES CHN vs MAL: China misses opportunity

7": China win three back to back penalty corners but fails to score.
 
Score: China 0-0 Malaysia (1st quarter)

5:14 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES CHN vs MAL: Malaysia on attack early

2": Malaysia has started the game in agrresive fashion putting Chinese defence under pressure.

Score: China 0-0 Malaysia (1st quarter)

5:06 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES CHN vs MAL: Match underway

The first Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 between China and Malaysia is now underway.

4:51 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES: Classification match result

In the first 5th/8th classification match Japan beat Chinese Taipei 2-0 and will now face the winner of Bangladesh vs Kazakhstan match in the 5th/6th classification match. 

4:40 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES CHN vs MAL: First match of Super 4

Before India takes the field against Korea, China will start the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 against Malaysia. Stay tuned for all the live updaes from the match here. 

4:30 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES IND vs KOR: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of Asia Cup Hockey Super 4 matches from Rajgir. Today, the hosts India will start their Super 4 stage with a match against defending champions Korea. But will they keep their unbeaten run alive? Stay tuned to find out.
 
First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

