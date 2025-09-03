Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE SCORE: CHN 0-0 MAL (3rd QTR); IND to take on KOR at 7:30 PM IST

The Super 4 stage of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will kick off today at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. Hosts India will start their campaign in the second round against defending champions Korea in the second match of the day, in one of the most anticipated matches of the season.

Meanwhile, the Paris Olympics bronze medallists will kick off the Super 4 stage today against last edition's runner-up Malaysia in the first match of the day starting at 5 PM IST.

Malaysia look to extend winning streak

The opening match of the Super 4 stage at the Asia Cup 2025 features last edition’s runner-up Malaysia, who impressed by winning all three of their group stage matches, including a convincing victory over defending champions South Korea. Malaysia will take on China, the Paris Olympics bronze medallists who qualified for the Super 4s thanks to a superior goal difference. China will be eager to start the second phase strongly and continue their rising form in world hockey. Both teams bring contrasting strengths to the match: Malaysia’s flawless group performance versus China’s tactical discipline and international experience. This clash is set to be an exciting opener for the Super 4s, promising intense competition as both sides eye a place in the final and qualification for the 2026 Hockey World Cup.

India eyeing redemption against defending champions

In the most eagerly awaited clash of Asia Cup 2025, hosts India face defending champions South Korea in the second Super 4 encounter. India entered the Super 4 decisively, having secured narrow wins over China and Japan before demolishing Kazakhstan 15-0 in the group stage. The team carries strong momentum and confidence into this crucial fixture. South Korea, despite a surprising defeat to Malaysia, bounced back with wins against Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh to claim their Super 4 spot. While India look stronger on paper, Korea’s experience and resilience make this a potentially tight contest. Fans can expect a tactical and intense battle as both sides vie for supremacy and a step closer to the Asia Cup title and World Cup qualification.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Korea: Full Squads

India squad: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi

Korea squad: Bae Jongsuk, Bae Soung Min, Baek Sunghyun, Cheon Min Su, Choi Chankyu, Jang Daehan, Jin Geonhyo, Kim Hyeongjin, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Jaehan, Kong Yoonho, Lee Hyeseung, Lee Jungjun, Lee Seungwoo, Oh Seyong, Park Cheoleon, Rim Jinkang, Sim Jaewon, Son Dain, Yang Jihun

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Korea Super 4: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match between India and Korea will be available on Sony Sports Networks.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Korea Super 4: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match between India and Korea will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

