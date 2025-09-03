Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE SCORE: CHN 0-0 MAL (1st QTR); IND to take on KOR at 7:30 PM IST
India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES: After an unbeaten run in the group stages, hosts India will kick off their Super 4 matches against defending champions Korea today
The Super 4 stage of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will kick off today at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. Hosts India will start their campaign in the second round against defending champions Korea in the second match of the day, in one of the most anticipated matches of the season.
Meanwhile, the Paris Olympics bronze medallists will kick off the Super 4 stage today against last edition’s runner-up Malaysia in the first match of the day starting at 5 PM IST.
Malaysia look to extend winning streak
The opening match of the Super 4 stage at the Asia Cup 2025 features last edition’s runner-up Malaysia, who impressed by winning all three of their group stage matches, including a convincing victory over defending champions South Korea. Malaysia will take on China, the Paris Olympics bronze medallists who qualified for the Super 4s thanks to a superior goal difference. China will be eager to start the second phase strongly and continue their rising form in world hockey. Both teams bring contrasting strengths to the match: Malaysia’s flawless group performance versus China’s tactical discipline and international experience. This clash is set to be an exciting opener for the Super 4s, promising intense competition as both sides eye a place in the final and qualification for the 2026 Hockey World Cup.
India eyeing redemption against defending champions
In the most eagerly awaited clash of Asia Cup 2025, hosts India face defending champions South Korea in the second Super 4 encounter. India entered the Super 4 decisively, having secured narrow wins over China and Japan before demolishing Kazakhstan 15-0 in the group stage. The team carries strong momentum and confidence into this crucial fixture. South Korea, despite a surprising defeat to Malaysia, bounced back with wins against Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh to claim their Super 4 spot. While India look stronger on paper, Korea’s experience and resilience make this a potentially tight contest. Fans can expect a tactical and intense battle as both sides vie for supremacy and a step closer to the Asia Cup title and World Cup qualification.
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Korea: Full Squads
India squad: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi
Korea squad: Bae Jongsuk, Bae Soung Min, Baek Sunghyun, Cheon Min Su, Choi Chankyu, Jang Daehan, Jin Geonhyo, Kim Hyeongjin, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Jaehan, Kong Yoonho, Lee Hyeseung, Lee Jungjun, Lee Seungwoo, Oh Seyong, Park Cheoleon, Rim Jinkang, Sim Jaewon, Son Dain, Yang Jihun
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Korea Super 4: Live Telecast
The live telecast of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match between India and Korea will be available on Sony Sports Networks.
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Korea Super 4: Live Streaming
The live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match between India and Korea will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Check all the live updates from India vs Korea Super 4 match in Asia Cup Hockey 2025 here.
5:06 PM
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES CHN vs MAL: Match underway
The first Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 between China and Malaysia is now underway.
4:51 PM
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES: Classification match result
In the first 5th/8th classification match Japan beat Chinese Taipei 2-0 and will now face the winner of Bangladesh vs Kazakhstan match in the 5th/6th classification match.
4:40 PM
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES CHN vs MAL: First match of Super 4
Before India takes the field against Korea, China will start the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 against Malaysia. Stay tuned for all the live updaes from the match here.
4:30 PM
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES IND vs KOR: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of Asia Cup Hockey Super 4 matches from Rajgir. Today, the hosts India will start their Super 4 stage with a match against defending champions Korea. But will they keep their unbeaten run alive? Stay tuned to find out.
