Rohan Bopanna announces retirement, vows to give back to Indian tennis

Indian tennis legend Rohan Bopanna officially announced his retirement from professional tennis on Saturday, bringing the curtain down on a stellar career spanning over 20 years. His final appearance came at the Paris Masters 1000, where he and partner Alexander Bublik lost a tight opening-round clash 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 to John Peers and James Tracy.

A Glorious Career Defined by Passion and Perseverance

One of India’s finest tennis ambassadors, Bopanna built his reputation on a powerful serve, sharp net play, and incredible longevity. Over the years, he became synonymous with Indian doubles tennis, representing the country in Davis Cup ties and at multiple Olympic Games.

The 45-year-old reached the pinnacle of his career in 2024, when he won the Australian Open men’s doubles title and achieved the World No. 1 ranking at age 43, a historic milestone that underscored his persistence and love for the sport. Bopanna’s Grand Slam success includes the 2017 French Open mixed doubles title with Gabriela Dabrowski. He was also a finalist at four other majors, the 2023 US Open (men’s doubles) with Matthew Ebden, and in mixed doubles at the 2018 Australian Open (with Timea Babos), 2023 Australian Open (with Sania Mirza), and 2017 French Open (with Dabrowski).

He also featured in the ATP Finals championship matches in 2012 (with Mahesh Bhupathi) and 2015 (with Florin Mergea), further cementing his legacy as one of India’s all-time greats. Bopanna’s Emotional Farewell: “A Goodbye… But Not The End” In a heartfelt post titled “A Goodbye… But Not The End,” Bopanna reflected on his journey from Coorg to the world’s biggest tennis arenas: “How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour, however, it’s time... I’m officially hanging up my racquet. Starting my journey from a small town in Coorg, chopping blocks of wood to strengthen my serve and jogging through coffee estates to build stamina, it all feels surreal.”

He expressed deep gratitude toward his parents, sister Rashmi, and his wife Supriya for their unwavering support: “To my wife, Supriya, my greatest partner off court. You’ve lived this journey with me, through long flights and sleepless nights. Your love, patience, and strength are the quiet reasons behind every success I’ve ever had.” Bopanna also shared a touching message for his daughter, Tridha: “Every match I played in these last years, I played for you — to show you that dreams are worth fighting for and that kindness and courage matter more than winning.” A Legacy Beyond the Court

Bopanna credited his coaches, teammates, and fans for shaping his career and helping him through the highs and lows. “To my fellow players, thank you for the respect, the rivalries, and the brotherhood. Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life. Every serve, every point, every match, I played for that flag, for that feeling, for my country.” While he may be stepping away from competition, Bopanna emphasized that his association with tennis will continue: “This isn’t goodbye. It’s a thank you, to everyone who shaped, guided, and supported me. I want to give back to the game and help young dreamers believe that their beginnings don’t define their limits.”