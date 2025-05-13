Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 06:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / PCB considering replacement draft if overseas players don't return for PSL

PCB considering replacement draft if overseas players don't return for PSL

The PCB was planing to relocate the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to the UAE but suspended it after tension grew at the border.

Image via Twitter

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering having a mini replacement draft for the remaining PSL matches as franchises are struggling to ensure availability of overseas players who left the country in the wake of recent India-Pakistan military conflict.

The PCB was planing to relocate the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to the UAE but suspended it after tension grew at the border.

The PCB announced on Tuesday that the league will be completed in the May 17-25 window but did not share the full schedule.

"This is because of the problems the Board and the franchises, excluding Multan Sultans, are facing in convincing their overseas players to return for the remaining matches to wrap up the league this year," a franchise official said.

 

He said since Multan had only one match remaining and were out of the running for the playoffs it was not cost effective for them to recall their overseas players.

"But for Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Islamabad and Peshawar who are in the running for the playoffs, their officials and the Board are in touch with the players' agents to get them to return to Pakistan for the remaining matches," he said.

He said if the franchises didn't face much success in convincing their overseas players to return the PCB would consider having a mini replacement draft.

"The other option is that the league regulations allow for teams to play without any foreign players or at the same time they can field a maximum of four overseas players," he said.

The source said some franchises had had success in convincing some of their overseas signings to return but many who left for their countries via Dubai, were not keen to come back so soon after the conflict.

Karachi Kings however succeded in convincing their captain David Warner to return along with two other Australian players.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 13 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

