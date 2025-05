French Open 2025 matches on May 27: Djokovic, Gauff in action today

"After the Geneva title, I feel more confident. I feel more positive about my level. I feel better, I still have a lot of ambitions, I still have high objectives." Djokovic said ahead of the tournament. Djokovic and Zverev to play singles 1st round tie Three-time French Open champion Novak Djokovic is set to play his first-round match on the tournament's third day at Roland Garros in Paris on Tuesday.

The Serbian star, seeded sixth, will begin his campaign against American Mackenzie McDonald. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev, the third seed from Germany and last year’s finalist, is scheduled to face Learner Tien from the USA.

In the women’s singles, second seed and former finalist Coco Gauff from the United States will take on Australia’s Olivia Gadecki.