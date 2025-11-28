Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Chile live match time, streaming

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

ALSO READ: Dhoni drives Kohli back to the hotel after dinner at his home | Watch video Hosts India will begin their Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 campaign today in Chennai with a favourable opening clash against Chile, aiming to reclaim the crown they last lifted nine years ago. The two-time champions enter the tournament as strong contenders, backed by their world No. 2 ranking and recent silver-medal finish at the Sultan of Johor Cup. With Germany once again the leading title favourites, India will look to make an early statement in Pool B, which also features Switzerland and Oman.

Under the guidance of former India goalkeeper and two-time Olympic medallist P.R. Sreejesh, the junior squad looks well balanced, though penalty-corner conversion remains a concern. India managed only eight goals from 53 PCs in Malaysia, an issue Sreejesh says the team has worked extensively on, with drag-flickers putting in heavy numbers at training.

Captain Rohit anchors the defence and carries added responsibility in Araijeet Singh Hundal’s absence, after the seasoned drag-flicker was ruled out with a shoulder injury. The midfield unit, led by Ankit Pal and Adrohit Ekka, will look to control the tempo, while the forward line—featuring Dilraj Singh and Arshdeep Singh—aims for early breakthroughs. Ranked 18th, Chile may not pose a major threat, but India will be mindful of avoiding early complacency Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Chile full squads India squad: Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Adrohit Ekka, Anmol Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Rohit Kullu, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Ankit Pal, Rohit, Arshdeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Dilraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh, Prince Deep Singh, Ravneet Singh, Priyobarta Talem, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Ajeet Yadav

Chile squad: Fernando Aguirre, Cristóbal Andrade, Gaspar Carvajal, Felipe Duisberg, Ignacio Fariña, Gaspar Fosalba, Simón Frenk, Tomas Hasson, Juan Kouyoumdjian Velasco, Arnau Labbe, Sebastian Loehnert, Lucas Luders, Santiago Pizarro, Felipe Richard, Axel Stein, Tomás Taborga, León Taladriz, Nicolás Troncoso, Javier Vargas, Vicente Wilhelmy Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Chile live streaming and telecast details When will the India vs Chile match in the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 take place? The India vs Chile Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 match will take place on Friday, November 28. What will be the venue for the India vs Chile Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 match on November 28?

The India vs Chile Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 match will take place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai. What time will the India vs Chile Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 match begin? The India vs Chile Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 match will begin at 8:30 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Chile Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 match in India? The live telecast of the India vs Chile Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Chile Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 match in India?