Junior Hockey World Cup Q/F: Full schedule, qualified teams, live streaming

The men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, which is being held in India, has now reached its knockout stage after five thrilling days of group-stage action. Following the tournament’s format, eight teams punched their ticket to the quarterfinal stage, with six teams being the group winners of six groups and two best second-placed teams. All eight teams will now be in action for the quarterfinals on Friday, December 5, with hopes of punching their ticket to the semifinals set to take place on Sunday, December 7.

ALSO READ: Most wickets by left-arm pacer in Tests: Starc overtakes Wasim Akram The hosts India, who are yet to concede a goal in the tournament, will take on Belgium in their quarterfinal match and will be the favourites to win the game and the trophy altogether. However, they will face tough challenges from defending champions Germany and the second- and third-placed teams from the last edition of the tournament, France and Spain.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals: Qualified teams As group winners: India

Germany

Argentina

Spain

Netherlands

France As the two best second-placed teams: Belgium

New Zealand Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals: Full schedule Match Team 1 Team 2 Date Your Time Venue 1 Spain New Zealand Friday, 05 Dec 2025 12:30 Chennai 2 France Germany Friday, 05 Dec 2025 15:00 Chennai 3 Netherlands Argentina Friday, 05 Dec 2025 17:30 Chennai 4 India Belgium Friday, 05 Dec 2025 20:00 Chennai Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals: Full squads of all qualified teams India Squad: Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Adrohit Ekka, Anmol Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Rohit Kullu, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Ankit Pal, Rohit, Arshdeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Dilraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh, Prince Deep Singh, Ravneet Singh, Priyobarta Talem, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Ajeet Yadav

Germany Squad: Paul Babic, Julijan Cerkez, Jasper Ditzer, Jannik Enaux, Christian Franz, Benedikt Geyer, Paul Glander, Nicolaus Hansen, Ben Hasbach, Lenn Hoffmann, Lukas Kossel, Quirin Nahr, Maximilian Stahmann, Ferdinand Steinebach, Niklas Tecklenburg, Jonas von Gersum, Alec von Schwerin, Justus Warweg, Johann Wehnert, Titus Wex Argentina Squad: Matias Andreotti, Joaquin Barberis, Teo Barrena, Juan Boretti, Lucas Boretti, Bruno Correa, Joaquin Costa, Luca Dulor, Facundo Falchetto, Juan Fernandez, Santiago Fernandez, Federico Hanselmann, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Rodriguez, S. Joaquin Ruiz, Tomas Ruiz, Mateo Serrano, Lorenzo Somaini, Mateo Torrigiani, Thiago Zalazar New Zealand Squad: Aiden Bax, Owen Brown, Dean Clarkson, Tim Crawford, Jonty Elmes, Scott Illerbrun, Seth Irons, Javahn Jones, Jakarta Klebert, Sam Lints, Rocco Ludolph, Finlay Neale, Gus Nelson, Hugh Nixon, Ryan Parr, Milan Patel, Bradley Rothwell, Matthew Ruetsch, Nicholas Stephenson, Jordan Whittleston

Belgium Squad: Lucas Balthazar, Emile Bataille, Nicolas Bogaerts, Jean Cloetens, Gaspard Cornez-Massant, Jules De Cleene, Mathias Francois, Guerlain Hawaux, Sacha Kinnen, Hugo Labouchere, Charles Langendries, Maximilian Langer, Mathis Lauwers, Victor Maeyens, Hugues Molenaar, Jayd Poels, Nathan Rogge, Benjamin Thiéry, Alexis Van Havere, Marin Van Heel Spain Squad: Pere Amat, Bruno Avila, Matias Baron, Aleix Bozal, Jan Capellades, Guiu Corominas, Josep Martin, Marc Martín, Santi Martín, Andrés Medina, Mario Mena, Ton Moran, Nicolas Mustaros, Diego Palomero, Juan Prado, Ignacio Pujol, Pablo Roman, Albert Serrahima, Jan Trujillo, Juan Vilallonga Netherlands Squad: Thies Bakker, Tjeerd Boermans, Lucas Corstens, Jens de Vuijst, Casper Hafkamp, Teun Hogenhout, Pepijn Jones, Tim Knapper, Merijn Maas, Olivier Paalman, Kjell Plantenga, Gijs ter Braak, Danilo Trieling, Jan van ’t Land, Finn van Bijnen, Pepijn van der Valk, Casper van der Veen, Peppe Veen, Nieki Verbeek, Joppe Wolbert

France Squad: Gaspard Denis, Hugo Dolou, Tom Gaillard, Alexandre Hannaert, Léon Herbaut, James Liddiard, Gabin Lorrazuri, Achille Loussif, Jonas Mahé, Malo Martinache, Aristide Michaelis, Arthur Morcrette, Gabriel Piole, Arthur Plauche, Antoine Robert, Victor Saint-Martin, Rafael Stab, Tassilo Sura Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals: Live telecast and streaming details When will the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 quarterfinal matches take place? The Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 quarterfinal matches will take place on Friday, December 5. What will be the venue for the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 quarterfinal matches? All the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 quarterfinal matches will be played at Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on December 5.

What time will the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 quarterfinal matches begin on December 5? The Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 quarterfinal matches will begin from Quarterfinal 1 at 12:30 PM IST on December 5. Who will India face in the quarterfinals of the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025? Hosts India will go toe-to-toe with Belgium in their quarterfinal match of the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025. Where to watch the live telecast of the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 quarterfinal matches in India? Star Sports Network will live telecast Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 quarterfinal matches in India.