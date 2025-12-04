Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Most wickets by left-arm pacer in Tests: Starc overtakes Wasim Akram

Most wickets by left-arm pacer in Tests: Starc overtakes Wasim Akram

Akram took 414 wickets in 104 Test matches at an average of 23.64. Starc now has 415 wickets and counting in 102 Tests.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc (Pic: Twitter)

Anish Kumar Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc scripted history on Thursday, overtaking Pakistan legend Wasim Akram for the most wickets in Test cricket by a left-arm pacer. Starc achieved the feat during the second Ashes Test against England at The Gabba in Brisbane.
 
Akram took 414 wickets in 104 Test matches at an average of 23.64. Starc now has 415 wickets and counting in 102 Tests. 
Most Test wickets by left-arm pacer
Rank Player Country Matches Wickets Average
1 Mitchell Starc Australia 102 415 26.54
2 Wasim Akram Pakistan 104 414 23.62
3 Chaminda Vaas Sri Lanka 111 355 29.58
4 Trent Boult New Zealand 78 317 27.49
5 Zaheer Khan India 92 311 32.94
 
 
Starc once again gave the hosts their first breakthrough in the first over, dismissing Ben Duckett. This was his 413th wicket in Test cricket and 26th wicket in first over of a Test match. 
Most wickets in first over
Player name Country wickets
Mitchell Starc Australia 26
James Anderson England 19
Kemar Roach West Indies 10
 
 
  His 414th scalp came in his next over as Ollie Pope managed only an inside edge onto the stumps. His 415th scalp came after a slight wait but he eventually reached there in the 40th over when got Harry Brook caught in the slips with an out-swinger taking him to the helm of most wicket takers list by left arm pacers. 
Most wickets in Pink Ball Tests
Player name Against Wickets Innings
Mitchell Starc England 20 6
Mitchell Starc West Indies 17 6
Shamar Joseph Australia 16 4
Alzarri Joseph Australia 16 6
 

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

