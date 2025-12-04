Most wickets by left-arm pacer in Tests: Starc overtakes Wasim Akram

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc scripted history on Thursday, overtaking Pakistan legend Wasim Akram for the most wickets in Test cricket by a left-arm pacer. Starc achieved the feat during the second Ashes Test against England at The Gabba in Brisbane.
Akram took 414 wickets in 104 Test matches at an average of 23.64. Starc now has 415 wickets and counting in 102 Tests.
|Most Test wickets by left-arm pacer
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|1
|Mitchell Starc
|Australia
|102
|415
|26.54
|2
|Wasim Akram
|Pakistan
|104
|414
|23.62
|3
|Chaminda Vaas
|Sri Lanka
|111
|355
|29.58
|4
|Trent Boult
|New Zealand
|78
|317
|27.49
|5
|Zaheer Khan
|India
|92
|311
|32.94
Starc once again gave the hosts their first breakthrough in the first over, dismissing Ben Duckett. This was his 413th wicket in Test cricket and 26th wicket in first over of a Test match.
|Most wickets in first over
|Player name
|Country
|wickets
|Mitchell Starc
|Australia
|26
|James Anderson
|England
|19
|Kemar Roach
|West Indies
|10
His 414th scalp came in his next over as Ollie Pope managed only an inside edge onto the stumps. His 415th scalp came after a slight wait but he eventually reached there in the 40th over when got Harry Brook caught in the slips with an out-swinger taking him to the helm of most wicket takers list by left arm pacers.
Another first over wicket for Mitchell Starc, it's the routine for this to take wickets in First Over, Duckett departs for a DUCK. pic.twitter.com/Jhx4uarl3o— ' (@Atomickohli17) December 4, 2025
|Most wickets in Pink Ball Tests
|Player name
|Against
|Wickets
|Innings
|Mitchell Starc
|England
|20
|6
|Mitchell Starc
|West Indies
|17
|6
|Shamar Joseph
|Australia
|16
|4
|Alzarri Joseph
|Australia
|16
|6