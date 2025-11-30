Home / Sports / Other Sports News / 1983 to 2025: Full list of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup winners and runner-ups

Named in honor of Sultan Azlan Shah of Malaysia, a passionate advocate for field hockey, the tournament was established to celebrate his dedication to the sport.

Since its inception in 1983, the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup has stood as a premier stage for international field hockey, drawing elite teams from around the world. Known for its thrilling contests, record-breaking feats, and memorable finals, the tournament has consistently captivated both players and fans alike.  Belgium have been crowned champions tonight for the 2025 edition of the tournament. Their first title in just thier 2nd attempt over the years.
 
This Sultan Azlan Shah Cup winners list offers a detailed year-by-year record of champions and runner-ups, highlighting the teams that have left their mark on this prestigious competition.
 
Named in honor of Sultan Azlan Shah of Malaysia, a passionate advocate for field hockey, the tournament was established to celebrate his dedication to the sport. Over the years, it has evolved into a highly respected invitational event, attracting top teams from multiple continents and providing a platform for world-class performances. 
 
Beyond simply listing the champions, this guide chronicles the excitement, upsets, and historic moments that have defined the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. From unforgettable finals to standout individual performances, each edition has added to the rich legacy of the tournament, making it one of the most anticipated events on the international hockey calendar.
 
Whether you’re a hockey fan or a follower of sporting history, this compilation offers an insightful look into the teams and moments that have shaped decades of competitive hockey at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. 
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup winners and runners-up list
Year Winner Runner-up
1983 Australia Pakistan
1985 India Malaysia
1987 West Germany Pakistan 
1991 India Pakistan 
1994 England Pakistan 
1995 India Germany 
1996 Australia Germany 
1998 Pakistan South Korea 
1999 South Korea Australia 
2000 Pakistan South Korea 
2001 Germany South Korea 
2003 Pakistan Germany 
2004 Australia Pakistan)
2005 Australia South Korea 
2006 Netherlands Australia
2007 Australia Malaysia 
2008 Argentina India 
2009 India Malaysia 
2010 India & South Korea (joint) – (final was abandoned) 
2011 Australia Pakistan 
2012 New Zealand Argentina 
2013 Australia Malaysia 
2014 Australia Malaysia 
2015 New Zealand Australia 
2016 Australia India 
2017 Great Britain Australia
2018 Australia Malaysia 
2019 South Korea (runner-up not clearly listed in all sources)
2022 Malaysia (runner-up data incomplete in summary) 
2024 Japan Pakistan 
2025 Belgium India
 

