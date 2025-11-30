1983 to 2025: Full list of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup winners and runner-ups

Since its inception in 1983, the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup has stood as a premier stage for international field hockey, drawing elite teams from around the world. Known for its thrilling contests, record-breaking feats, and memorable finals, the tournament has consistently captivated both players and fans alike. Belgium have been crowned champions tonight for the 2025 edition of the tournament. Their first title in just thier 2nd attempt over the years.

This Sultan Azlan Shah Cup winners list offers a detailed year-by-year record of champions and runner-ups, highlighting the teams that have left their mark on this prestigious competition.

Named in honor of Sultan Azlan Shah of Malaysia, a passionate advocate for field hockey, the tournament was established to celebrate his dedication to the sport. Over the years, it has evolved into a highly respected invitational event, attracting top teams from multiple continents and providing a platform for world-class performances. Beyond simply listing the champions, this guide chronicles the excitement, upsets, and historic moments that have defined the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. From unforgettable finals to standout individual performances, each edition has added to the rich legacy of the tournament, making it one of the most anticipated events on the international hockey calendar.