Junior Hockey World Cup SF2: India vs Germany live match time, streaming

The Indian men’s junior hockey team faces a stern test this Sunday as they take on seven-time champions and current title holders Germany in the FIH Junior World Cup semifinals. India, two-time winners who last lifted the trophy in 2016, will need to elevate their game significantly to overcome the formidable Germans.

India breezed through the pool stage, scoring 29 goals without conceding against teams like Chile, Oman, and Switzerland. However, the quarterfinal against Belgium proved challenging, with India edging past 4-3 in a shoot-out after a 2-2 draw in regulation. Goalkeeper Princedeep Singh played a pivotal role, producing crucial saves during both the match and the shoot-out.

Coach PR Sreejesh urged the team to stay grounded, emphasizing the need to learn from mistakes and improve finishing in the striking circle. "Once you are inside the D, you can't give away ball possession," he remarked, stressing both attacking precision and defensive discipline. Against Germany, players such as Manmeet Singh, Dilraj Singh, Ajeet Yadav, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, and Arshdeep Singh will need flawless execution. Germany, meanwhile, overcame France in a shoot-out, with goalkeeper Jasper Ditzer shining. India must handle pressure effectively and perform at their peak to reach the final. India vs Germany team squads India Squad: Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Adrohit Ekka, Anmol Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Rohit Kullu, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Ankit Pal, Rohit, Arshdeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Dilraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh, Prince Deep Singh, Ravneet Singh, Priyobarta Talem, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Ajeet Yadav

Germany squad: Paul Babic, Julijan Cerkez, Jasper Ditzer, Jannik Enaux, Christian Franz, Benedikt Geyer, Paul Glander, Nicolaus Hansen, Ben Hasbach, Lenn Hoffmann, Lukas Kossel, Quirin Nahr, Maximilian Stahmann, Ferdinand Steinebach, Niklas Tecklenburg, Jonas von Gersum, Alec von Schwerin, Justus Warweg, Johann Wehnert, Titus Wex India vs Germany Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Semifinal 2: Live telecast and streaming details When will the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal match between India and Germany take place? The Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal match between India and Germany will take place on Sunday, December 7. What will be the venue for the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal matches? The India vs Germany Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal match will be played at Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

What time will the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal match between India and Germany begin on December 7? The Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal match between India and Germany will begin at 8:00 pm IST on December 7. Where to watch the live telecast of the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal in India? Star Sports Network will live telecast the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal in India?