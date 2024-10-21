India vs Germany hockey full schedule, live time, streaming and telecast

Business Standard
IND vs GER: Hockey fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs Germany hockey match on the Fancode application and website. To access the match online, they need to purchase a pass for Rs 25.

India vs Germany full schedule

India vs Germany full schedule: The India vs Germany match will also mark the return of international hockey in the national capital after a decade.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

After winning the Asian Champions Trophy, the Indian hockey team will host Germany for a two-match bilateral series, starting October 21, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. The Paris 2024 bronze medalists India will face off against the Olympic Silver medallists on October 23-24.

India vs Germany Hockey venue

The India vs Germany match will also mark the return of international hockey in the national capital after a decade. The last time India played at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was the Hockey World League Final - Men's Round 4, back in January 2014.
 

Many dignitaries and former hockey stars, including Harbinder and Zafar, are expected to attend the India vs Germany hockey match. 

India vs Germany hockey full schedule, live match timings

India vs Germany hockey timetable
Matches Date Live timings Venue
1st Match Oct-23 3 PM IST Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi
2nd Match Oct-24 3 PM IST Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi

India hockey recent achievement

India lifted the men's Asian Champions Trophy for the fifth time with a nervy 1-0 win over the hosts, China.

The 'Fultonball' continued to spread its charm as India lifted the Asian Champions Trophy unbeaten. India previously won titles in 2011, 2016, 2018, and 2023.

When the Indian forwards struggled in front of China's defensive wall, the defensive players inspired the defending champions to a 1-0 win.

India hockey team captain on hockey match against Germany

"It is a good team. We have dominated the last four to five matches we have played... We hope for a good match between the two teams," said Harmanpreet Singh.

India vs Germany key hockey stats

India vs Germany head-to-head: Last 5 games

  • India: 3
  • Germany: 2
  • Draws: 0
India vs Germany overall head-to-Head

Olympics
  • Matches Played: 13
  • India: 5
  • Germany: 5
  • Draw: 3
Hockey World Cup
  • Matches Played: 8
  • India: 2
  • Germany: 4
  • Draw: 2

Champions Trophy

  • Matches Played: 16
  • India: 4
  • Germany: 9
  • Draw: 3

Hockey Pro League
  • Matches Played: 5
  • India: 4
  • Germany: 1
  • Draw: 0
Total matches played
  • Matches Played: 107
  • India: 26
  • Germany: 54
  • Draws: 27
India vs Germany goals scored
  • India: 175
  • Germany: 230

India vs Germany biggest wins
  • Biggest India win: 8-1 (Berlin Olympics 1936)
  • Biggest Germany win: 7-1 (Montreal Olympics 1976)

India hockey squad vs  Germany:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajinder Singh.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilananda Lakra.

Germany hockey squad vs India:  Not available as of now

India vs Germany hockey match date and time, IND vs GER hockey live streaming and telecast


When will the India vs Germany hockey match played at Major Dhayanchand Stadium in New Delhi?

India will host Germany for two hockey matches on October 23 and October 24, 2024, in New Delhi.

What are the live match timings of the IND vs GER hockey match?

The India vs Germany hockey match will start at 3 PM IST on October 23 and 24.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Germany hockey match in India?

DD Sports will live telecast the India vs Germany hockey match at 3 PM IST on October 23 and 24.

How can fans watch the live streaming of India vs Germany hockey match in India?

Hockey fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs Germany hockey match on the Fancode application and website. To access the match online, they need to purchase a pass for Rs 25.


First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

