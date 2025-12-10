FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Full list of winners and runners-up

In the final match both Germany and Spain finished 1-1 after four quarters of the play forcing the match into penalty shoot-out. Finally Germany beat Spain 3-2 in the shoot-out to lift their record extending 8th Junior Hockey World Cup Trophy. This was only the second penalty shoot-out in the finals of Junior Hockey World Cup since 1989 when Germany beat Australia 4-2 to lift the trophy. ALSO READ: GER beat ESP in 3-2 penalties to lift 8th Junior Hockey World Cup trophy The journey of the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 concluded with the gold and bronze medal matches at Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. The day started with India beating Argentina 4-2 in the bronze medal match, before Germany and Spain clashed in the grand finale.In the final match both Germany and Spain finished 1-1 after four quarters of the play forcing the match into penalty shoot-out. Finally Germany beat Spain 3-2 in the shoot-out to lift their record extending 8th Junior Hockey World Cup Trophy. This was only the second penalty shoot-out in the finals of Junior Hockey World Cup since 1989 when Germany beat Australia 4-2 to lift the trophy.

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: Full list of winners Year Winner Scoreline Runner-up Venue 1979 Pakistan 2–0 West Germany Versailles, France 1982 West Germany 4–1 Australia Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 1985 West Germany 4–1 Netherlands Vancouver, Canada 1989 West Germany 1–1 (4–2 PS) Australia Ipoh, Malaysia 1993 Germany 3–1 Pakistan Terrassa, Spain 1997 Australia 3–2 India Milton Keynes, England 2001 India 6–1 Argentina Hobart, Australia 2005 Argentina 2–1 Australia Rotterdam, Netherlands 2009 Germany 3–1 Netherlands Johor Bahru, Malaysia & Singapore 2013 Germany 5–2 France New Delhi, India 2016 India 2–1 Belgium Lucknow, India 2021 Argentina 4–2 Germany Bhubaneswar, India 2023 Germany 2–1 France Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 2025 Germany 1-1 (3-2 PS) Spain Tamil Nadu, India

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: All finals summary 1979 Final: Versailles Pakistan defeated West Germany 2-0 in the first-ever Junior World Cup final. Pakistan controlled the game, converted their chances and closed out the contest with disciplined defending. West Germany created openings but lacked finishing in the circle, allowing Pakistan to secure history as inaugural champions. The match set the tone for Pakistan’s dominance in youth hockey across the early editions. 1982 Final: Kuala Lumpur West Germany claimed the title with a solid 4-1 win over Australia. They dominated possession, pressed the midfield aggressively and scored at regular intervals. Australia struggled to keep pace and failed to respond after falling behind early. It marked Germany’s first Junior World Cup crown, achieved through structured play and reliable finishing, showcasing their emerging strength in junior hockey.

1985 Final: Vancouver West Germany lifted another Junior World Cup trophy after beating the Netherlands 4-1. The German side ran the game with compact organisation, controlling midfield and delivering effective circle entries. The Netherlands pushed late but found the German defence tough to break. Germany’s sharpness in finishing and defensive discipline ensured a comfortable victory and strengthened their growing record in the competition. 1989 Final: Ipoh West Germany and Australia played a close contest, tied 1-1 through full time and extra time. The match went to a penalty shootout, where Germany prevailed 4-2. Germany absorbed pressure well, countered effectively and held their nerve when it mattered. Australia had openings but could not convert them, and the shootout decided another title in Germany’s favour.

1993 Final: Terrassa Germany defeated Pakistan 3-1 to secure the trophy. Germany controlled the tempo, took their chances and defended with structure when Pakistan pushed forward. Pakistan struggled to create high-quality scoring opportunities and allowed Germany to dictate key phases. It was another successful campaign for the German juniors, who combined physical play with efficient penalty-corner execution. 1997 Final: Milton Keynes Australia edged India 3-2 in a tight contest. Both sides created chances but Australia took crucial opportunities, building a lead India could not overturn. India fought hard in the closing stages but failed to level the score. Australia’s compact structure and better finishing secured their title in one of the closest finals of the tournament.

2001 Final: Hobart India beat Argentina 6-1 with a clinical performance. India attacked from the start, pressed effectively and scored repeatedly, leaving Argentina little room to respond. The Indian defence dealt comfortably with counter-attacks while the forwards converted most of their chances. The result showed India’s dominance in the tournament and gave the nation its first Junior World Cup crown. 2005 Final: Rotterdam Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 in a tight match decided by disciplined defending and opportunistic scoring. Argentina took control at key moments and limited Australia’s open-play chances. Australia tried to push late but failed to equalise. The result gave Argentina their first Junior World Cup title and marked their rise as a strong contender among traditional hockey powers.

2009 Final: Johor Bahru Germany defeated the Netherlands 3-1 in the final. Germany maintained attacking pressure, capitalised on circle entries and prevented the Dutch side from creating sustained passages of play. The Netherlands scored once but struggled to build momentum. Germany’s balance of structured defending and clinical finishing guided them to another title. 2013 Final: New Delhi Germany beat France 5-2 in a match where Germany controlled possession and punished defensive errors. France had attacking spells but could not match Germany’s efficiency in the circle. The result highlighted Germany’s depth in youth development and extended their winning run at the World Cup.

2016 Final: Lucknow India edged Belgium 2-1 in a competitive final. India scored early, defended strongly and maintained composure deep into the match. Belgium pushed the pace late but could not break down India’s defensive set-up. The win delivered India their second Junior World Cup trophy and completed a successful campaign on home soil. 2021 Final: Bhubaneswar Argentina defeated Germany 4-2 with effective counter-attacks and disciplined structure. Germany attempted to stretch the game but Argentina stayed compact and used turnovers to create scoring chances. Argentina finished clinically and kept control in the final quarter to secure their second championship and end Germany’s strong run.