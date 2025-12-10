Home / Sports / Other Sports News / FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Full list of winners and runners-up

FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Full list of winners and runners-up

Germany still holds the record for the most FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup titles

FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup full winners list
FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup full winners list
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 9:57 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The journey of the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 concluded with the gold and bronze medal matches at Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. The day started with India beating Argentina 4-2 in the bronze medal match, before Germany and Spain clashed in the grand finale.  In the final match both Germany and Spain finished 1-1 after four quarters of the play forcing the match into penalty shoot-out. Finally Germany beat Spain 3-2 in the shoot-out to lift their record extending 8th Junior Hockey World Cup Trophy. This was only the second penalty shoot-out in the finals of Junior Hockey World Cup since 1989 when Germany beat Australia 4-2 to lift the trophy.  

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: Full list of winners

Year Winner Scoreline Runner-up Venue
1979 Pakistan 2–0 West Germany Versailles, France
1982 West Germany 4–1 Australia Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
1985 West Germany 4–1 Netherlands Vancouver, Canada
1989 West Germany 1–1 (4–2 PS) Australia Ipoh, Malaysia
1993 Germany 3–1 Pakistan Terrassa, Spain
1997 Australia 3–2 India Milton Keynes, England
2001 India 6–1 Argentina Hobart, Australia
2005 Argentina 2–1 Australia Rotterdam, Netherlands
2009 Germany 3–1 Netherlands Johor Bahru, Malaysia & Singapore
2013 Germany 5–2 France New Delhi, India
2016 India 2–1 Belgium Lucknow, India
2021 Argentina 4–2 Germany Bhubaneswar, India
2023 Germany 2–1 France Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2025 Germany 1-1 (3-2 PS) Spain Tamil Nadu, India

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: All finals summary

1979 Final: Versailles

Pakistan defeated West Germany 2-0 in the first-ever Junior World Cup final. Pakistan controlled the game, converted their chances and closed out the contest with disciplined defending. West Germany created openings but lacked finishing in the circle, allowing Pakistan to secure history as inaugural champions. The match set the tone for Pakistan’s dominance in youth hockey across the early editions.

1982 Final: Kuala Lumpur

West Germany claimed the title with a solid 4-1 win over Australia. They dominated possession, pressed the midfield aggressively and scored at regular intervals. Australia struggled to keep pace and failed to respond after falling behind early. It marked Germany’s first Junior World Cup crown, achieved through structured play and reliable finishing, showcasing their emerging strength in junior hockey.

1985 Final: Vancouver

West Germany lifted another Junior World Cup trophy after beating the Netherlands 4-1. The German side ran the game with compact organisation, controlling midfield and delivering effective circle entries. The Netherlands pushed late but found the German defence tough to break. Germany’s sharpness in finishing and defensive discipline ensured a comfortable victory and strengthened their growing record in the competition.

1989 Final: Ipoh

West Germany and Australia played a close contest, tied 1-1 through full time and extra time. The match went to a penalty shootout, where Germany prevailed 4-2. Germany absorbed pressure well, countered effectively and held their nerve when it mattered. Australia had openings but could not convert them, and the shootout decided another title in Germany’s favour.

1993 Final: Terrassa

Germany defeated Pakistan 3-1 to secure the trophy. Germany controlled the tempo, took their chances and defended with structure when Pakistan pushed forward. Pakistan struggled to create high-quality scoring opportunities and allowed Germany to dictate key phases. It was another successful campaign for the German juniors, who combined physical play with efficient penalty-corner execution.

1997 Final: Milton Keynes

Australia edged India 3-2 in a tight contest. Both sides created chances but Australia took crucial opportunities, building a lead India could not overturn. India fought hard in the closing stages but failed to level the score. Australia’s compact structure and better finishing secured their title in one of the closest finals of the tournament.

2001 Final: Hobart

India beat Argentina 6-1 with a clinical performance. India attacked from the start, pressed effectively and scored repeatedly, leaving Argentina little room to respond. The Indian defence dealt comfortably with counter-attacks while the forwards converted most of their chances. The result showed India’s dominance in the tournament and gave the nation its first Junior World Cup crown.

2005 Final: Rotterdam

Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 in a tight match decided by disciplined defending and opportunistic scoring. Argentina took control at key moments and limited Australia’s open-play chances. Australia tried to push late but failed to equalise. The result gave Argentina their first Junior World Cup title and marked their rise as a strong contender among traditional hockey powers.

2009 Final: Johor Bahru

Germany defeated the Netherlands 3-1 in the final. Germany maintained attacking pressure, capitalised on circle entries and prevented the Dutch side from creating sustained passages of play. The Netherlands scored once but struggled to build momentum. Germany’s balance of structured defending and clinical finishing guided them to another title.

2013 Final: New Delhi

Germany beat France 5-2 in a match where Germany controlled possession and punished defensive errors. France had attacking spells but could not match Germany’s efficiency in the circle. The result highlighted Germany’s depth in youth development and extended their winning run at the World Cup.

2016 Final: Lucknow

India edged Belgium 2-1 in a competitive final. India scored early, defended strongly and maintained composure deep into the match. Belgium pushed the pace late but could not break down India’s defensive set-up. The win delivered India their second Junior World Cup trophy and completed a successful campaign on home soil.

2021 Final: Bhubaneswar

Argentina defeated Germany 4-2 with effective counter-attacks and disciplined structure. Germany attempted to stretch the game but Argentina stayed compact and used turnovers to create scoring chances. Argentina finished clinically and kept control in the final quarter to secure their second championship and end Germany’s strong run.

2023 Final: Kuala Lumpur

Germany edged France 2-1 in a closely contested final. Both sides defended well, but Germany used quick passing phases to maintain control. France created chances but lacked finishing at crucial stages. Germany converted critical opportunities and protected their lead to claim another Junior World Cup title, reinforcing its record as the tournament’s most successful nation.

2025 Final: Chennai

The 2025 edition saw Germany beating Spain 3-2 in only the second Junior Hockey World Cup final penalties after the match ended 1-1 after four quarters. This was Germany's 8th title in 10 final appearence.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

At 3, Indian prodigy Sarwagya becomes youngest ever with a FIDE rating

Lando Norris clinches maiden F1 title after dramatic Abu Dhabi finale

Junior Hockey World Cup SF1: Spain vs Argentina live match time, streaming

Max Verstappen takes pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi set for epic F1 finale as Norris, Piastri, Verstappen chase title

Topics :Hockey NewsIndian Hockey TeamGermany Hockey TeamSpain Hockey TeamArgentina Hockey TeamHockey World Cup

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story