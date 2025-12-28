Battle of Sexes: Rules & prize money for Sabalenka vs Kyrgios tennis match

Tennis gets one final headline act in 2025, and it lands in Dubai: Sabalenka vs Kyrgios, an exhibition match carrying the old Battle of the Sexes label, but none of its original ideological weight. The interest today is simpler — can power beat touch when the conditions aren’t standard and the scoreboard doesn’t carry ranking consequences?

Sabalenka has been the season’s most relentless major-stage performer on the women’s tour, winning two Slams and finishing the year with a win rate north of 80% in completed matches. Her game isn’t built on mystery — it’s built on margins: depth, serve pressure and shot tolerance.

ALSO READ: Battle of Sexes: Sabalenka vs Kyrgios live match time, streaming & more Kyrgios’ 2025 season has been the opposite. It has unfolded in fragments, largely off the main circuit, with rehab, fitness tests and long training blocks taking precedence over tournament rhythm. His talent hasn’t vanished, but the evidence has been limited. Battle of Sexes 2025: Format The Battle of the Sexes 2025 exhibition will feature a modified format aimed at creating a tighter and more competitive contest. Unlike the traditional two-serve system, both players will have only one serve per point, removing the safety net of a second delivery and placing a premium on precision, placement and decision-making. Earlier discussions had indicated the one-serve rule might apply only to Kyrgios, but organisers later confirmed the adjustment will be uniform for both players.

To account for the natural speed differential between the men’s and women’s games, the court on Aryna Sabalenka’s side will be reduced by 9%, subtly shortening the coverage area while keeping standard dimensions intact on Kyrgios’ half. This tweak is intended to reward shot-making and rallies without altering the core structure of play. The match will follow a best-of-three sets model. If both players split the first two sets, the winner will be decided by a 10-point match tie-break, ensuring a clear result while keeping the exhibition sharp, fast-paced and viewer-friendly. Battle of Sexes 2025: How much prize money will the winner get? As of the latest available information, the organisers of the Battle of the Sexes 2025 exhibition match between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios have not publicly disclosed specific prize money details, including how much the winner will receive. According to reports, the financial terms of the event, including payouts, are being kept private and have not been shared with the media or fans.

In contrast, past Battle of the Sexes exhibitions (such as the historic 1973 match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs) were winner-takes-all with a known payout (King received $100,000 for her victory), but there is no confirmed equivalent figure announced for this 2025 event. Battle of Sexes 2025: Former winner reacts to the latest match-up Billie Jean King, part of the most iconic and only Battle of the Sexes match in tennis history before 2025, reacted to the Sabalenka–Kyrgios exhibition by making it clear that the two events stand far apart in intent and meaning. When asked about similarities, King was quoted by BBC Sport as saying that the only common point was simply that one player was male and the other female, and nothing beyond that.