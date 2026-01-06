Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Indian pacer Shami receives SIR notice amid electoral roll check in WB

Indian pacer Shami receives SIR notice amid electoral roll check in WB

Shami, who originally comes from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, came to West Bengal in 2005 to boost his cricketing career and has been a permanent resident since 2008

Mohammed Shami,Shami

Mohammed Shami

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Star Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has been served with an SIR (Special Intensive Revision) notice by the West Bengal government amid the ongoing electoral roll check in the state. Shami, who originally comes from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, came to West Bengal in 2005 to boost his cricketing career and has been a permanent resident since 2008.
 
However, despite being served with the notice, Shami is unlikely to present himself before the concerned authorities as he is currently representing West Bengal’s state team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. 
 

Ready to co-operate with Shami: TMC councillor

Shami, who is a resident of Ward No. 93 in the Rashbehari Assembly constituency under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, was asked to present himself for a hearing at Curzonnagar School in Jadavpur on Monday. However, the pacer is currently in Rajkot taking part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has failed to comply with the instructions. According to the latest media reports, Shami is expected to ask for a new date for the hearing after he is free from his state cricket duties.
 
In a statement made by the TMC councillor of Ward No. 93, Mousumi Das said that Shami is part of her constituency and that the authorities are ready to help him in the hearing process, especially as he is currently serving the state as its representative in cricket.

Also Read

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer replaces Shardul Thakur as Mumbai skipper for rest of VHT 2025

Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2026: Will Rajasthan Royals shift home base from Jaipur to Pune?

ICC Chairman Jay Shah at Lord's

T20 World Cup 2026 revised schedule likely to test ICC logistics

Meg Lanning with coach Nayar

Lanning's calmness sets her apart as a leader: UP Warriorz coach Nayar

Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh bans IPL 2026 broadcast until further notice post Mustafizur row

What is SIR?

SIR, or Special Intensive Revision, is a process run by the Election Commission of India. Its goal is to update the country’s electoral rolls. The rolls are the official lists of registered voters.
 
During SIR, new eligible voters are added. Duplicate or incorrect entries are removed. Errors in names, age, or address are corrected. Officials also check if voters are mapped to the correct polling station and constituency.
 
If details in a voter form appear incomplete or inconsistent, a person may receive a notice. This means the Commission wants to verify the information. It is not a penalty. It is only a check to keep the list accurate.

More From This Section

Mustafizur Rahman was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 mini-auction recently

IPL unlikely to see any major impact due to Bangladesh broadcast banpremium

Travis Head

Head's fifty puts AUS in command after Day 2 in Sydney despite Root's ton

India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI broadcast details

India U19 vs South Africa U19 live streaming: Where to watch 2nd Youth ODI?

Root celebrating his 41st Test ton in Sydney

Root equals Ponting's 100 record; moves closer to Sachin in top scorer list

ENG vs IND 5th Test

AUS vs ENG 5th Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 2 action today?

Topics : Cricket News Mohammed Shami

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodaySuresh Kalmadi Death NewsEmmvee Photovoltaic Stock RatingEmkay Auto Stocks Picks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon