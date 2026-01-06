Indian pacer Shami receives SIR notice amid electoral roll check in WB

Star Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has been served with an SIR (Special Intensive Revision) notice by the West Bengal government amid the ongoing electoral roll check in the state. Shami, who originally comes from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, came to West Bengal in 2005 to boost his cricketing career and has been a permanent resident since 2008.
However, despite being served with the notice, Shami is unlikely to present himself before the concerned authorities as he is currently representing West Bengal’s state team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Ready to co-operate with Shami: TMC councillor
Shami, who is a resident of Ward No. 93 in the Rashbehari Assembly constituency under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, was asked to present himself for a hearing at Curzonnagar School in Jadavpur on Monday. However, the pacer is currently in Rajkot taking part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has failed to comply with the instructions. According to the latest media reports, Shami is expected to ask for a new date for the hearing after he is free from his state cricket duties.
In a statement made by the TMC councillor of Ward No. 93, Mousumi Das said that Shami is part of her constituency and that the authorities are ready to help him in the hearing process, especially as he is currently serving the state as its representative in cricket.
What is SIR?
SIR, or Special Intensive Revision, is a process run by the Election Commission of India. Its goal is to update the country’s electoral rolls. The rolls are the official lists of registered voters.
During SIR, new eligible voters are added. Duplicate or incorrect entries are removed. Errors in names, age, or address are corrected. Officials also check if voters are mapped to the correct polling station and constituency.
If details in a voter form appear incomplete or inconsistent, a person may receive a notice. This means the Commission wants to verify the information. It is not a penalty. It is only a check to keep the list accurate.