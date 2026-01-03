Aman to Antim: 300 wrestlers to go under hammer in PWL 2026 auction today

India’s franchise-based wrestling tournament, the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), which was launched in 2015 and ran for four successful seasons, is set to make its return with PWL 2026 starting January 15 after being put on the shelf for six long years. The journey of PWL 2026 will start today in New Delhi with a players’ auction, which will see around 300 players going under the hammer for 72 open spots across six franchises.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Here's why BCCI asked KKR to release Bangladesh's Mustafizur Players such as Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat, two-time Olympic medallist Yui Susaki, World and Commonwealth Games medallist Deepak Punia, and world championship winner Antim Panghal will take centre stage when the player bidding begins today at 7 pm IST.

How will the PWL 2026 player auction work? The PWL 2026 will feature six new teams, Haryana Thunders, Tigers of Mumbai Dangals, Punjab Royals, Maharashtra Kesari, Delhi Dangal Warriors and UP Dominators, all of which will have Rs 2 crore as the starting purse to build a team of a minimum of nine and a maximum of 12 players. Each squad must include at least five men and four women, including two overseas players in each category. While the full list of all 300 players shortlisted for the auction is not available in the public domain, the names of some of the big players set for bidding wars have been released by the league. Notably, players are divided into four categories, A+, A, B and C, based on their international achievements. Let’s take a look at some such names.

Big names set to light up PWL 2026 auction Aman Sehrawat Aman Sehrawat is the biggest domestic name in the Pro Wrestling League 2026 auction. He has placed himself in the highest slab, Auction Category A+, with a base price of Rs 18 lakh, making him the costliest Indian wrestler in the pool. Aman won bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics in freestyle wrestling and also picked up medals at the Asian Games. He briefly faced a WFI ban due to weight-management protocol issues at the World Championships, but the decision was lifted, keeping him eligible for league action.

Deepak Punia Deepak Punia enters the PWL 2026 auction in Auction Category A with a base price of Rs 10 lakh. He is a World Championships medallist and a Commonwealth Games podium finisher, carrying solid experience against global competition. Deepak wrestles with high intensity, quick leg entries, and strong finishes from front-headlock and single-leg positions. His domestic record has been strong across national tournaments, and he has been part of India’s top freestyle group for multiple seasons. Antim Panghal Antim Panghal is among the top Indian women wrestlers listed in the PWL 2026 auction in Auction Category A, with a base price of Rs 10 lakh. She is a World Championships medallist and one of India’s most consistent international performers in women’s freestyle. Antim is known for clean counter-scoring, boundary awareness, and turning defensive tie-ups into reshot points. She also represented India at the Asian Games and has remained a regular medal threat across international seasons.

Yui Susaki Japan’s Yui Susaki has entered the PWL 2026 auction in Auction Category A+ with a base price of Rs 18 lakh, the joint-highest among women wrestlers. She won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and added a bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Yui is also a multiple-time world champion in the lighter divisions and is known for fast ankle attacks, sharp angles, and dominant grip exchanges. She has been one of the most technically superior wrestlers across Olympic cycles, rarely giving away control in neutral positions. Yusneylis Guzman Lopez Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez joins the PWL 2026 auction in Auction Category A+ with a base price of Rs 18 lakh. She claimed silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics and has remained a strong presence at world-level tournaments. Yusneylis brings powerful waist attacks, solid par terre control, and the ability to score off forced exposures and scrambles. She has competed regularly against top international wrestlers and maintained a strong conversion rate in leg and body exchanges.

Abasgadzhi Magomedov Russia’s Abasgadzhi Magomedov has listed himself in the PWL 2026 auction in Auction Category A with a base price of Rs 10 lakh. He is a former world and European champion in men’s freestyle. Abasgadzhi wrestles with strong forward pressure, excellent body locks, and controlled re-attacks from front-headlock sequences. He has been one of Russia’s top lightweight technicians and brings a very disciplined match structure. Akhmed Usmanov Akhmed Usmanov of Russia enters the PWL 2026 auction in Auction Category A with a base price of Rs 10 lakh. He is a reigning world and European champion, known for scoring off precise counter-entries and opponent over-commitments. Usmanov uses quick level changes, strong hand fighting, and clean finishes without rushing positions. He has competed across world podiums and maintained active dominance in recent seasons.

Arsen Harutyunyan Arsen Harutyunyan of Armenia has entered the PWL 2026 auction in Auction Category A with a base price of Rs 10 lakh. He is a multiple-time World and European Championships medallist and a seasoned Olympian. Arsen wrestles with smart pace control, strong mat awareness, and clean scoring through reshot sequences and zone pressure. He represented Armenia at the Olympics and has a long record of podium appearances on the European circuit. Bilyana Dudova Bulgaria’s Bilyana Dudova joins the PWL 2026 auction in Auction Category A with a base price of Rs 10 lakh. She is a former world champion and one of Europe’s most experienced women’s freestyle wrestlers. Dudova brings structured offence, strong clinch control, and high conversion on leg attacks that finish into elevated exposures. She has medalled at world and U-23 European tournaments and competed against top global wrestlers for several seasons.