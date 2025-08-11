Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem pull out of Silesia Diamond League; Here's why

The much-hyped javelin battle between India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will not materialize at the 2025 Silesia Diamond League. Scheduled for August 16 in Poland, the highly anticipated clash was shelved after Chopra withdrew and Nadeem was not listed in the final entry roster.

Organizers had initially confirmed the participation of both Olympic medalists in early July, building excitement for a rare Indo-Pak rivalry in athletics. However, uncertainty loomed after Nadeem recently underwent surgery on his right calf in London. His coach, Salman Butt, later confirmed that the Paris Olympic gold medallist would skip the event, prioritizing recovery and preparation for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.

Meanwhile, Neeraj's sudden withdrawal has raised questions, with no official explanation yet provided. His absence, along with Nadeem's, leaves fans disappointed as the marquee matchup fizzled out before it began. Stellar 2025 Season for Neeraj Despite the setback, Neeraj Chopra has enjoyed a remarkable 2025 campaign. He opened his season with a victory at the Potch Invitational in South Africa and then achieved a national record throw of 90.23m at the Doha Diamond League in May, becoming the first Indian javelin thrower to join the elite 90m club.