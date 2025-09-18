Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem head-to-head records in javelin throw events

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem head-to-head records in javelin throw events

Fans in India hail today's World Athletics javelin final as an India vs Pakistan clash, with Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem battling to emerge on top.

World Athletics Championship 2025: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem in Javelin throw final
World Athletics Championship 2025: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem in Javelin throw final
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Defending champion Neeraj Chopra will be aiming to become the only third male javelin thrower in history to defend the World Athletics Championship gold when he takes the field at Japan's National Stadium in Tokyo on Thursday. Czech legend Jan Zelezny (1993, 1995), who is now Chopra's coach, and Anderson Peters (2019, 2022) are the other two who have won the world championships crown on two consecutive occasions.
 
But in order to stop Neeraj from achieving this feat, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem is standing tall despite his late upsurge in the qualification round.
 
Though Arshad is not the only athlete who can prevent Neeraj from reaching the historic feat, the Pakistani is expected to pip Neeraj like he did in the Paris Olympics 2024.
 
As fans in India tout today’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics as India vs Pakistan, let's take a look at who is expected to emerge on top whenever India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem take the field:
 
Neeraj vs Nadeem: How the two athletes fared against each other over the years?
 
Prior to the World Championships battle that will take place on 18th September 2025, here’s a list of events where the two fierce competitors have taken part together.
 
Guwahati South Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra won gold and Arshad Nadeem bronze.
 
2016 Asian Junior Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra won silver and Arshad Nadeem bronze.
 
IAAF World U20 Championships: Neeraj Chopra won gold and Arshad Nadeem finished 15th.
 
2017 Asian Championships, Bhubaneswar: Arshad Nadeem finished seventh, Neeraj Chopra won gold.
 
2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games: Neeraj Chopra won gold, while Nadeem finished eighth after a poor final performance, having excelled in qualifying.
 
2018 Jakarta Asian Games: Nadeem fought back from the Commonwealth Games failure and secured a bronze medal, while Neeraj won gold.
 
Tokyo Olympics: Nadeem excelled in qualifying and finished at the top of his group. However, in the final, he threw 84.62m to finish fifth, whereas Neeraj won gold with 87.58m.
 
World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022: Arshad Nadeem finished fifth with a throw of 86.16m. Neeraj won India’s second-ever medal at the worlds with 88.13m.  Paris Olympics 2024: Arshad won Gold with a gigantic throw of over 91 metres, while Neeraj managed to get only Silver after he failed to cross 90-metre-mark.
 
Personal best of Neeraj and Nadeem
 
In the latest ranking by World Athletics, India’s Neeraj Chopra is at second position, while Nadeem is unranked as he has competed in only one event since his Paris Olympics 2024 glory.
 
When it comes to personal bests, Neeraj’s is 90.23m, achieved at the Doha Diamond League in May 2025, while Nadeem’s is 92.97m, his gold-winning throw at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anandkumar Velkumar wins India's first-ever gold at Speed Skating Worlds

ED summons Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood in online betting money laundering case

World Athletics: Sreeshankar, Parul fail to secure finals qualification

1985 to 2025: Full list of Women's Hockey Asia Cup winners and runners-up

India vs China HIGHLIGHTS Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: CHN beat IND 4-1 to lift third title

Topics :Neeraj ChopraWorld Athletics Championshipsathletics

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story