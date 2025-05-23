French Open without Nadal after 20 years: What to expect at Roland-Garros?

For years, a sense of predictability has defined the French Open.

Nowhere was this more evident than in the men’s tournament, where Rafael Nadal reigned supreme on the red clay of Roland-Garros. His dominance was unmatched in tennis history—he compiled an astonishing 112-4 win-loss record and lifted the trophy 14 times.

It was a blend of simplicity and brilliance. Similarly, though over a much shorter stretch, Iga Swiatek has commanded the women’s field, winning four of the past five titles, including the last three.

Changing the Tennis landscape as the French Open 2025 begins

As the 2025 edition kicks off on Sunday, the landscape looks far more uncertain, not least because the 38-year-old Nadal is not competing. He will instead be honoured on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Nadal officially retired after playing his final match at the Davis Cup. His last appearance at Roland-Garros ended in a loss to Alexander Zverev, and his Olympic farewell in Paris concluded with early exits in both singles (against Novak Djokovic) and doubles (with Carlos Alcaraz).

This year, the door is open for new champions.

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her second round match against Danielle Collins of the U.S. File Photo Reuters Wide-open fields in both men's and women's singles draws

"It’s going to be very interesting," said Grigor Dimitrov, a French Open quarterfinalist last year and a past semifinalist at other majors. "Could we see different winners? Absolutely."

Although he was referring to the men's draw, the same uncertainty applies to the women's competition.

"There are probably 20 players who could realistically win," said Madison Keys, the recent Australian Open champion. "It’s partly because many of the sport’s iconic figures are gone. There’s no Serena Williams dominating every draw."

While Swiatek once carried that kind of dominance, her form has dipped since her last Paris title. She hasn’t reached a final since, and even on her favoured surface, clay, she’s struggled—exiting early in Rome against Danielle Collins and suffering a heavy loss to Coco Gauff in Madrid, including a 6-0 set against Keys.

Compounding her on-court woes was an off-court doping case, where she was ultimately cleared but still faced a suspension that raised eyebrows.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Indeed, doping has become a central issue in tennis lately. Swiatek, now ranked No. 5 behind Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Jasmine Paolini, shares this spotlight with men's world No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Sinner served a controversial three-month suspension after the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed his initial exoneration. Despite this, he competed at the Australian Open—where he won his third Slam in five tries, and finished runner-up to Alcaraz at the Italian Open.

Sinner remains a contender in Paris, though still trailing defending champion Alcaraz, who recently returned to form following leg muscle issues. Yet, even Alcaraz lacks the aura of invincibility Nadal once had. Zverev remains erratic, and Novak Djokovic, after breaking a three-match losing streak in Geneva, acknowledged his current struggles.

Novak Djokovic Djokovic faces a new chapter

“It’s a new reality for me,” Djokovic said after an early loss in Madrid. “Trying to win a match or two, rather than aiming to go deep, is a completely different mindset from the last 20 years.”

He admitted it’s a mental adjustment to deal with earlier exits but emphasised his desire to peak at the Grand Slams.

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to play my best at Roland-Garros, but I’ll give it my all.”

A tournament of possibilities

For the first time in years, the French Open arrives without a clear favourite. With legends stepping aside and the next generation yet to fully take command, Paris 2025 promises unpredictability—and perhaps a few surprises.