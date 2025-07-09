Wimbledon 2025 drops line umpires; here's how Electronic Line Calling works

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Djokovic vs Cobolli live streaming and timing In a historic break from tradition, Wimbledon 2025 has become the first edition of the tournament to eliminate all human line umpires, marking a technological leap for the 147-year-old Grand Slam. The All England Club has rolled out electronic line-calling (ELC) across all 18 match courts, replacing the iconic figures who once manned the lines with Hawk-Eye Live, a sophisticated system of high-speed cameras and computing power. The move aims to align with other Grand Slam events and meet rising expectations for consistency and fairness. While most players and officials have welcomed the change, early technical hiccups—such as a system shutdown mid-match and a disputed point in the quarter-finals—have triggered a wider conversation on the balance between innovation and human oversight in elite tennis.

How Electronic Line Calling system works? Hawk-Eye Live uses an array of cameras strategically placed around the court to track the ball’s movement in three dimensions. These visuals are fed into a central system that processes trajectory data and delivers near-instantaneous decisions. Calls such as “out”, “fault” or “foot fault” are broadcast through pre-recorded audio that replicates the tone of human officials. Though largely automated, the system is not entirely devoid of human supervision. A trained operator monitors the technology in real time, and chair umpires remain present to enforce non-line-related rules and manage the flow of play. Officials have stated that this hybrid approach ensures both consistency and a level of oversight.

A farewell to line umpires The sight of human line judges lining the courts, signalling calls with precision and decorum, has long been an integral part of Wimbledon’s identity. But in 2025, those familiar figures have stepped aside. In their place is Hawk-Eye Live, a computer-operated system that uses 18 high-speed cameras to track every bounce and line call with exactitude. Officials at the All England Club reportedly decided to retire line judges after extensive trials and consultations. According to tournament organisers, the shift was necessary to keep pace with the Australian and US Opens, which had already gone fully automated. The move was also seen as part of a broader strategy to modernise the game and improve officiating accuracy.

From cricket pitches to tennis courts Hawk-Eye Live, now synonymous with tennis officiating, was not originally designed for the sport. Created by British computer scientist Paul Hawkins in the early 2000s, the system was first used in cricket to review leg-before-wicket decisions. It entered the tennis arena in 2006 at the US Open, initially offering players the opportunity to challenge close calls. Over time, ELC evolved from a challenge-based review system to the primary line-calling mechanism in many tournaments. While Wimbledon held out longer than others, its decision to adopt the technology reflects a global trend. Only the French Open still relies on traditional methods—supported by the clay surface, which provides visible ball marks.

Early hiccups draw scrutiny Despite its cutting-edge credentials, ELC’s Wimbledon debut has not been entirely smooth. In one men’s quarter-final, a disputed call during the match between Taylor Fritz and Karen Khachanov led to the replay of a point. The chair umpire intervened after confirming a system error, an incident that drew visible reactions from both players and the audience. A separate issue occurred during a women’s fourth-round match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Sonay Kartal, when the system was inadvertently turned off for three consecutive points. The oversight, which went undetected until a player questioned a missed call, was later attributed to human error in managing the system interface.

Tournament CEO Sally Bolton reportedly acknowledged that even well-tested systems can falter in real-world conditions. She said that while the technology had passed several trial runs, its full-scale implementation at a Grand Slam was bound to encounter teething issues. Mixed reception for the new technology The removal of human line judges has stirred mixed emotions among players and spectators. While many athletes have voiced support for the technology—citing its consistency and the reduction of contentious calls—there’s also a sense of nostalgia. Roughly 300 line umpires were employed at Wimbledon in 2024, most of them on a part-time basis. With their services no longer required at the top level, their future involvement in professional tennis remains uncertain. Some may find roles at lower-tier events or junior tournaments, but such opportunities are limited.