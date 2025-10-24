Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Olympian Neeraj Chopra conferred honorary Lt Colonel rank in Indian Army

Olympian Neeraj Chopra conferred honorary Lt Colonel rank in Indian Army

Neeraj Chopra's association with the Indian Army began in August 2016 when he was inducted as a Naib Subedar in the Rajputana Rifles regiment

Neeraj Chopra (middle)
Neeraj Chopra (middle)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Olympic gold medallist and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, marking another proud moment in his illustrious journey. The honour was formally bestowed upon him by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a pipping ceremony held at South Block, New Delhi, on October 22, 2025. The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and several senior Army officials. Singh lauded Chopra as a symbol of discipline, perseverance, and patriotism, saying that his achievements on and off the field have made him a role model for both the nation’s youth and the armed forces. 

A journey from Naib Subedar to Lt Colonel

Neeraj Chopra’s association with the Indian Army began in August 2016 when he was inducted as a Naib Subedar in the Rajputana Rifles regiment. His consistent excellence in athletics saw him rise through the ranks — he was promoted to Subedar in 2021 and later to Subedar Major in 2022. The honorary commission of Lieutenant Colonel was approved by President Droupadi Murmu in April 2025 in recognition of his exceptional contributions to Indian sport and his embodiment of the Army’s values.

Champion who redefined Indian athletics

Born on December 24, 1997, in Khandra village, Panipat district, Haryana, Chopra has rewritten India’s track and field history. He became the first Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and followed it up with a silver at the 2024 Paris Games. His World Championship gold in 2023 and numerous Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Diamond League titles have cemented his legacy. Earlier this year, he achieved a personal best throw of 90.23 metres — a landmark in Indian sport.

Inspiration for generations

Rajnath Singh noted that Neeraj embodies the spirit of excellence and patriotism that the Indian Army stands for. Having already been decorated with the Padma Shri, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, and Vishisht Seva honours, Chopra’s latest recognition bridges the worlds of sport and service, inspiring millions across the country.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IOC urges sports federations to halt events in Indonesia over Israel ban

India emerges frontrunner to host 2030 CWG; Ahmedabad proposed as venue

India settle for 3-3 draw with Pakistan in Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 clash

India high-five, shake hands with PAK hockey players in Sultan Of Johor Cup

Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) season 2 auction on November 3

Topics :Neeraj ChopraIndian Army

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story