Olympian Neeraj Chopra conferred honorary Lt Colonel rank in Indian Army

Olympic gold medallist and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, marking another proud moment in his illustrious journey. The honour was formally bestowed upon him by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a pipping ceremony held at South Block, New Delhi, on October 22, 2025. The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and several senior Army officials. Singh lauded Chopra as a symbol of discipline, perseverance, and patriotism, saying that his achievements on and off the field have made him a role model for both the nation’s youth and the armed forces.

A journey from Naib Subedar to Lt Colonel

Neeraj Chopra’s association with the Indian Army began in August 2016 when he was inducted as a Naib Subedar in the Rajputana Rifles regiment. His consistent excellence in athletics saw him rise through the ranks — he was promoted to Subedar in 2021 and later to Subedar Major in 2022. The honorary commission of Lieutenant Colonel was approved by President Droupadi Murmu in April 2025 in recognition of his exceptional contributions to Indian sport and his embodiment of the Army’s values.

Champion who redefined Indian athletics

Born on December 24, 1997, in Khandra village, Panipat district, Haryana, Chopra has rewritten India’s track and field history. He became the first Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and followed it up with a silver at the 2024 Paris Games. His World Championship gold in 2023 and numerous Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Diamond League titles have cemented his legacy. Earlier this year, he achieved a personal best throw of 90.23 metres — a landmark in Indian sport.