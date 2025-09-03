US Open 2025 Day 11 live streaming: Sinner, Swiatek continue Q/F action

The US Open 2025 will conclude its quarterfinal stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium today. Four singles clashes — two from the men’s draw and two from the women’s — will headline the day, featuring some of the tournament’s biggest contenders and intriguing underdog stories.

ALSO READ: US Open 2025 semis: Djokovic vs Alcaraz on Sept 6 in men's singles Jannik Sinner continues his quest for a breakthrough Grand Slam, while Lorenzo Musetti looks to upset the top seed. On the women’s side, Amanda Anisimova aims to challenge Iga Swiatek’s dominance, while Karolina Muchova faces Naomi Osaka in a clash of styles. High stakes, contrasting styles, and familiar rivalries promise compelling contests.

Men’s singles matches Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Alex de Minaur in a fascinating duel between two seasoned competitors. Auger-Aliassime has shown strong form, but de Minaur’s consistency and resilience make him a tough opponent. Later, top seed Jannik Sinner meets Lorenzo Musetti in a much-anticipated all-Italian clash. Sinner’s aggressive baseline play will test Musetti’s creative shot-making and flair. Both matches offer contrasting storylines: experience meets youthful energy in captivating quarterfinal showdowns. Women’s singles matches Iga Swiatek opens the women’s quarterfinal schedule against Amanda Anisimova. Anisimova’s fearless hitting contrasts with top seed Swiatek’s precision and tactical expertise, setting up a gripping contest. In the evening session, Karolina Muchova faces Naomi Osaka. Muchova’s all-court game will be tested against Osaka’s powerful groundstrokes and speed. Both ties highlight the depth and variety of the women’s field as the tournament reaches its final stages.

US Open 2025 full schedule for Day 11 Time Court Event Player 1 Player 2 9:00 PM Arthur Ashe Stadium Men's Singles QF Felix Auger-Aliassime Alex de Minaur Not before 10:30 PM Arthur Ashe Stadium Women's Singles QF Amanda Anisimova Iga Swiatek 4:30 AM (Sep 4) Arthur Ashe Stadium Women's Singles QF Karolina Muchova Naomi Osaka Upcoming Arthur Ashe Stadium Men's Singles QF Jannik Sinner Lorenzo Musetti US Open 2025 Day 11 live streaming and telecast details When will Day 11 action of US Open 2025 begin? The Day 11 action of US Open 2025 will begin at 9 PM IST on September 3 and will run till early morning of September 4.

