Asia Cup Hockey 2025 points table, rankings, teams qualified for Super 4s

Pool A: India through to next stage
Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Pool A points table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|India (Q)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|5
|2
|6
|2
|China
|2
|1
|0
|1
|16
|5
|11
|3
|3
|Japan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|9
|3
|6
|3
|4
|Kazakhstan (E)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|-19
|0
Pool B: Malaysia dominates the table
Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Pool B points table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PDiff
|Pt
|1
|Malaysia (Q)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|6
|2
|Korea
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Chinese Taipei (E)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-12
|0
