Asia Cup Hockey 2025 points table, rankings, teams qualified for Super 4s

The Asia Cup Hockey 2025 continued with its Day 3 action at Rajgir Sports Complex in Rajgir, Bihar, with all four teams from Pool A in action. Hosts India continued their winning streak after defeating Japan in the second match of the day to join Malaysia from Pool B in the Super 4 stage. Meanwhile, China, who lost to India in the first game, beat Kazakhstan by a huge margin to keep their chances in the tournament alive.

But how does the points table of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 look after three days of play? Take a look.

Pool A: India through to next stage ALSO READ: Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India beat Japan 3-2; confirms Super 4s berth The hosts, India, who started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a fighting 4-3 win over China on the opening day, beat Japan 3-2 in the second match to confirm their place in the Super 4s. Japan, on the other hand, will have to play China on Monday with the second Pool A spot for the Super 4s on the line. Meanwhile, China thrashed Kazakhstan 13-1 in the first match on Sunday to push themselves up to the number two spot in the points table with a huge goal difference. China will need to beat or draw with Japan if they wish to qualify for the next stage. Kazakhstan, making only their second appearance in the tournament in 2025, stand eliminated after two big losses and will play for pride against India on Monday.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Pool A points table Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 India (Q) 2 2 0 0 7 5 2 6 2 China 2 1 0 1 16 5 11 3 3 Japan 2 1 0 1 9 3 6 3 4 Kazakhstan (E) 2 0 0 2 1 20 -19 0 Pool B: Malaysia dominates the table Pool B saw major twists on August 30 as two crucial matches reshaped the standings. Bangladesh dominated Chinese Taipei 8-3, ending the latter’s hopes of reaching the Super 4s. In the day’s second match, Malaysia exacted revenge on Korea for their previous Asia Cup final defeat, winning 4-1 and securing a spot in the Super 4s. This sets up Monday’s clash between Korea and Bangladesh as a virtual quarterfinal, with the winner joining Malaysia in the Super 4s. If the match ends in a draw, Korea will advance thanks to a superior goal difference.