US Open 2025: Djokovic storms into SF, beats Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4

24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic booked his place in the US Open 2025 semifinals with a hard-fought four-set victory (6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4) over fourth seed Taylor Fritz of USA at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Tuesday morning, overcoming late resistance to seal the win in dramatic fashion. Djokovic defeated Fritz in a quarterfinal match that ended after over 3 hours to book his place in the US Open semifinals, his 14th appearance at this stage of the tournament. With the win, the Serbian great equals Jimmy Connors’ all-time record for most semifinal appearances in New York.

Djokovic holds firm despite late drama

7th seeded Djokovic looked in control for most of the contest, but Fritz refused to go quietly, saving two match points in the closing stages. However, the American’s hopes ended in heartbreak with a costly double fault, handing Djokovic the passage to the final four.

Alcaraz awaits in blockbuster semifinal

With the victory, Djokovic advanced to yet another Grand Slam semifinal, setting up a much-anticipated clash against second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz. The meeting promises to be a high-voltage encounter, renewing one of tennis’s most gripping rivalries in recent years. A 53rd Grand Slam semifinal awaits Novak Djokovic.