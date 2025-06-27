Friday, June 27, 2025 | 09:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Neeraj Chopra turns fan's wish into a VVIP trip for NC Classic event

Neeraj Chopra turns fan's wish into a VVIP trip for NC Classic event

Neeraj Chopra Classic is India's flagship international javelin competition, announced earlier this year by the Olympic gold medallist

Neeraj Chopra

Spearheaded by Chopra and held in collaboration with JSW Sports, NC Classic has received official recognition from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a heartwarming gesture, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has sponsored a fan’s all-expenses-paid trip to Bengaluru to attend the Neeraj Chopra Classic on July 5 — India's first global javelin competition.
 
An X user, Ranjith from Coimbatore, reposted a video of the NC Classic event that is going to be held in Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium, saying: "If anyone sponsors me ₹2,000, I can go to watch this from Coimbatore."
 
On Friday, Chopra reposted his post, saying that he will sponsor Ranjith's trip to Bengaluru for the event.
 
"Hi, Ranjith. You've got a full VVIP experience waiting for you in Bengaluru because your trip to the NC Classic is on me! And thanks to Radisson Hotels, you'll be staying about 90 metres away from me. See you soon!" Chopra said, in a post on X.
 
 
The post has garnered a lot of attention and appreciation online.

Also Read

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra triumphs at Ostrava but feels performance fell short

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra wins the Golden Spike meet with his best throw of 85.29m

Neeraj Chopra

Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Neeraj Chopra event live time and streaming

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League final

Neeraj Chopra targets World Championship glory in Tokyo this season

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra beats Germany's Weber to win Paris Diamond League title

What is Neeraj Chopra Classic?

 
Neeraj Chopra Classic is India’s flagship international javelin competition, announced earlier this year by the Olympic gold medallist. It was earlier scheduled for May 24, but was postponed amid the conflict and tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.
 
Spearheaded by Chopra and held in collaboration with JSW Sports, the event has received official recognition from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). As a World Athletics Gold Label competition, the event will see participation from leading javelin throwers across the globe, making it a first for India. Chopra had also invited Pakistan’s Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem for the event; however, he later opted out.
 
After the Pahalgam attack, Chopra also said: "After all that has taken place over the last 48 hours, Arshad's presence at the NC Classic was completely out of the question. My country and its interests will always come first."

More From This Section

Paris Diamond League 2025 highlights

Paris Diamond League 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Neeraj with 88.16m throw beats Weber to secure top spot

Athletics, sports, track and field

India's doping woes: WADA numbers shows high positivity rate for India

India Supercross Racing League

155 register for second season of Indian Supercross Racing League

2025 Paris Diamond League all you need to know

Paris Diamond League 2025: Neeraj Chopra event live time and streaming

Los angeles lakers, basketball

Los Angeles Lakers' $10 bn sale sets new record; Buss family exits NBA

Topics : Neeraj Chopra BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon