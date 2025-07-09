Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Djokovic vs Cobolli live streaming and timing

Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Djokovic vs Cobolli live streaming and timing

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for the Wimbledon men's singles quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Novak Djokovic’s hunt for a 25th Grand Slam title will continue today in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2025, where the Serbian will face Flavio Cobolli in a high-intensity match. Djokovic, now 38, last won a Grand Slam in 2023 at the US Open and has since been chasing the magical 25th, which will make him the only player in tennis history (male or female combined) to win 25 Grand Slam titles. He is currently tied with Margaret Court of Australia, who has 24 women’s singles Grand Slam titles to her name. 
 

Novak Djokovic’s journey in Wimbledon 2025 so far

Novak Djokovic’s journey so far in Wimbledon 2025 has not posed much trouble. He started his campaign against A. Muller of France, winning 6-1, 7-6, 6-2, 6-2. He then faced D. Evans of England in Round 2, an even easier match-up for the Serbian, which he won 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.
 
In the third round, Djokovic faced his countryman Kecmanovic and once again it was a cakewalk for the 24-time Grand Slam winner, who won the match 6-3, 6-0, 6-4. Djokovic’s toughest challenge so far came in the Round of 16, where he faced 11th seed Alex de Minaur of Australia. The Australian even beat Djokovic 6-1 in the first set, but the Serbian came back strong to win the next three sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 and book his place in the quarter-finals.

Other big matches in Wimbledon today

Apart from Novak Djokovic’s blockbuster quarter-final match against Cobolli, world number one in the men’s singles event, Jannik Sinner, will also be in action in his quarter-final match against B. Shelton of the USA. In the women’s singles quarter-finals, Iga Swiatek will face L. Samsonova, while M. Andreeva will play B. Bencic.

When will Novak Djokovic play his QF tie against Flavio Cobolli in Wimbledon 2025?
 
Novak Djokovic will play in the Wimbledon QF tie against Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday, July 9.
 
Novak Djokovic will play in the Wimbledon QF tie against Flavio Cobolli after 7:10 PM IST today.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Wimbledon 2025 quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli be available?
 
The live telecast of the Wimbledon 2025 quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli will be available on the Star Sports network in India. 
Where will the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2025 quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli be available?
 
The live streaming of the Wimbledon 2025 quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

