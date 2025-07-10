Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 08:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2025: Amanda sinks Sabalenka, enters first Wimbledon final

Amanda Anisimova during semifinal match at Wimbledon 2025. (PIC: X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

American tennis star Amanda Anisimova has reached her maiden Grand Slam final on grass by defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set semifinal at Wimbledon 2025. Anisimova, with grit and composure, overcame Sabalenka with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory to book her place in Saturday’s women’s singles final.
 
This marks Anisimova’s first-ever Wimbledon final also first ever any grand slam final, and one of the biggest wins of her career. On the other hand, Sabalenka, who was hoping to reach her first Wimbledon final after previous semifinal exits in 2021 and 2023, once again fell short on grass despite a strong start to the match.  Check the final moments from the match here: 
 
 
Anisimova will now face the winner of the second semifinal between Belinda Bencic and Iga Świątek. The final is scheduled to be played on Saturday, July 12.
 

Topics : Wimbledon

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

