Women's ACT 2024 final: India vs China live time and streaming details

The defending champions India, after booking their place in the final of the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy undefeated, are all set to take on the only team with a higher international ranking than them, China, in a battle of supremacy at Rajgir on Wednesday, November 20.

ALSO READ: End of an Era! Rafael Nadal retires after illustrious career | VIDEO India beat Japan in the semifinal 2-0, while China booked their place in the final after defeating Malaysia 3-2 in the other semifinal. Both teams will be featuring in their third final in Women’s Asian Champions Trophy history. India won the final on both occasions, while China, on the polar opposite, lost both times, including one against the Indian side in 2016.

India, who have earlier won the title in 2016 and 2023, will have the chance to equal Korea’s record of three titles if they manage to win against China on Wednesday. They will also become the first team after Korea to defend their title successfully in the history of the competition if they do so.

India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other 46 times before their meeting in the final on Wednesday, with the visitors leading the home team by more than double the wins.

Total matches: 46

46 India won: 12

12 China won: 28

28 Draw: 6

India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: Full squad

India squad: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung

China squad: Jiali Chen, Yunxia Fan, Guoting Hao, Haiyan Huang, Jingyi Li, Chencheng Liu, Tangjie Liu, Xiaoyan Ma, Xuejiao Ma, Jinzhuang Tan, Surong Wu, Wenjuan Xu, Yanan Xu, Anhui Yu, Xueling Zeng, Dian Zhang, Jiali Zheng, Lihang Wang, Ting Li

India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: Live telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match be played?

The India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match will be played on Wednesday, November 20.

What time will the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match begin on November 20?

The India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match will begin at 4:45 PM IST on November 20.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match in India?

The live telecast of the 2024 Women's Asian Champions Trophy final match between India and China will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match in India?

The live streaming of the 2024 Women's Asian Champions Trophy final match between India and China will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.