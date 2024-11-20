End of an Era! Rafael Nadal retires after illustrious career | VIDEO

Business Standard
From full list of Nadal full list of grand slam titles to Nadal's farewell video, know everything about Spaniard's illustrious career here

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

In a poignant moment at the Davis Cup in Málaga, Rafael Nadal’s eyes welled with tears as Spain’s national anthem played. Standing alongside his teammates, the 22-time Grand Slam champion likely knew this could be his last professional match. Hours later, that reality came to pass as Nadal’s 6-4, 6-4 loss to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands marked the end of his illustrious career. Spain’s quarterfinal elimination solidified the moment.
 
An Emotional Ceremony for a Tennis Icon
  Post-match, the sold-out Palacio de Deportes erupted in chants of "Raaa-faaa" as a tribute video highlighted Nadal’s two-decade journey. Recorded messages from Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, and other sports icons, including David Beckham, added to the emotional farewell. "I hope to be remembered as a good person from a small village in Mallorca," Nadal told the adoring crowd. 
 
 
A battle of emotions on Court*

  Despite attempting to focus on the competition, Nadal admitted struggling with nerves. His performance showed glimpses of brilliance, with signature "Vamos!" moments and relentless effort. Yet, signs of wear from injuries, including hip surgery in 2023, were evident. He lost his first Davis Cup match in 2004 and, fittingly, his last, joking, “We close the circle.”
 
Legacy Beyond Tennis
 
Spain’s captain, David Ferrer, captured the sentiment: “We will miss you a lot.” Nadal’s relentless playing style and humility made him a national hero, transcending tennis. As fans waved “Gracias, Rafa!” scarves, Nadal reflected, "I’m not tired of tennis, but my body doesn’t want to play anymore. I feel privileged to have made a career out of my hobby."   
Full list of Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam titles
 
Rafael Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam titles and 14 of them have been French Open. Here's a list of Nadal's Grand Slam titles
 
Year Tournament Surface Opponent Score
2005 French Open Clay Mariano Puerta 6–7(6–8), 6–3, 6–1, 7–5
2006 French Open (2) Clay Roger Federer 1–6, 6–1, 6–4, 7–6(7–4)
2007 French Open (3) Clay Roger Federer 6–3, 4–6, 6–3, 6–4
2008 French Open (4) Clay Roger Federer 6–1, 6–3, 6–0
2008 Wimbledon Grass Roger Federer 6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5–7), 6–7(8–10), 9–7
2009 Australian Open Hard Roger Federer 7–5, 3–6, 7–6(7–3), 3–6, 6–2
2010 French Open (5) Clay Robin Söderling 6–4, 6–2, 6–4
2010 Wimbledon (2) Grass Tomáš Berdych 6–3, 7–5, 6–4
2010 US Open Hard Novak Djokovic 6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–2
2011 French Open (6) Clay Roger Federer 7–5, 7–6(7–3), 5–7, 6–1
2012 French Open (7) Clay Novak Djokovic 6–4, 6–3, 2–6, 7–5
2013 French Open (8) Clay David Ferrer 6–3, 6–2, 6–3
2013 US Open (2) Hard Novak Djokovic 6–2, 3–6, 6–4, 6–1
2014 French Open (9) Clay Novak Djokovic 3–6, 7–5, 6–2, 6–4
2017 French Open (10) Clay Stan Wawrinka 6–2, 6–3, 6–1
2017 US Open (3) Hard Kevin Anderson 6–3, 6–3, 6–4
2018 French Open (11) Clay Dominic Thiem 6–4, 6–3, 6–2
2019 French Open (12) Clay Dominic Thiem 6–3, 5–7, 6–1, 6–1
2019 US Open (4) Hard Daniil Medvedev 7–5, 6–3, 5–7, 4–6, 6–4
2020 French Open (13) Clay Novak Djokovic 6–0, 6–2, 7–5
2022 Australian Open (2) Hard Daniil Medvedev 2–6, 6–7(5–7), 6–4, 6–4, 7–5
2022 French Open (14) Clay Casper Ruud 6–3, 6–3, 6–0 
 

Topics : Rafael Nadal

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 8:07 AM IST

