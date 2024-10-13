PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

The 2024 season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will start on Friday, October 18, in Hyderabad with its first-leg matches. The 12 teams in the tournament will hope for a winning start to their new campaign after assembling a well-researched squad following the end of the auction earlier this year. The Season Seven champions, Bengal Warriorz, who have not only retained their prominent players but also signed some big names ahead of PKL 2024, will also hope for the same. But how is their squad selection and preparation for the new PKL season progressing? Let’s take a close look with the SWOT analysis of Bengal Warriorz for PKL Season Eleven.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Strengths
Bengal have retained their star player Maninder Singh during the auction, while also securing a bargain deal to acquire the services of PKL’s most successful defender, Fazel Atrachali, after the auction. This gives them the required star power in both raiding and defence. The two players are not only among the best at what they do but are also natural leaders, which will help the team in the new season.
Weaknesses
More From This Section
Warriorz's biggest weakness during PKL Season Eleven will be the presence of numerous star players in their squad. If these players fail to coordinate in time, they might end up being one of the most unstable squads in the league.
Opportunities
With so many stars in their ranks, they have a strong chance to claim the title at the end of the season, as all these players have proven to be match-winners for every team they have played for so far.
Threats
Warriorz will need to keep a contingency plan in place in case their star raider Maninder and star defender Fazel fail to perform as expected by the team management. Other teams will try to neutralise these two players, which could add significant pressure on the rest of the squad, who might struggle to perform if their stars are contained.
Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here
Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here
Bengal Warriorz Full Squad
Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Aditya S. Shinde, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Maharudra Garje, Fazel Atrachali, Maninder Singh, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Sambhaji Wabale, Hem Raj, Akash B Chavhan, Arjun Rathi, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Sagar Kumar, Pranay Vinay Rane, Sushil Kambrekar, Yash Malik, Manjeet, Deep Kumar
Bengal Warriorz Schedule
|Bengal Warriorz Full Fixtures
|Date
|Venue
|Fixture
|20-Oct-24
|Hyderabad
|
Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|24-Oct-24
|Hyderabad
|
Bengal Warriorz vs U.P. Yoddhas
|26-Oct-24
|Hyderabad
|
U Mumba vs Bengal Warriorz
|29-Oct-24
|Hyderabad
|
Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan
|03-Nov-24
|Hyderabad
|
Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers
Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz
Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz
Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz
Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas
Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans
Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz
Bengal Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates
Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriorz
Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz
Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls
U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriorz
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz
Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba
Bengal Warriorz PKL 2024, Live Streaming and Telecast Details
When will Bengal Warriorz start their campaign in PKL 2024?
Bengal Warriorz will start their PKL 2024 campaign against Jaipur Pink Panthers on Sunday, October 20.
What time will the Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match on October 20 begin?
The match between Bengal Warriorz and Jaipur Pink Panthers on October 20 will start at 8 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of Bengal Warriorz’s matches in PKL 2024?
The live telecast of all Bengal Warriorz’s matches in PKL 2024 will be available on Star Sports networks in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Bengal Warriorz’s matches in PKL 2024?
The live streaming of all Bengal Warriorz’s matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.