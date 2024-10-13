Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

Warriorz will need a contingency plan in case their star raider Maninder and star defender Fazel fail to deliver

Bengal Warriors' captain Maninder Singh
Bengal Warriors' Maninder Singh (Photo/PKL)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 4:59 PM IST
The 2024 season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will start on Friday, October 18, in Hyderabad with its first-leg matches. The 12 teams in the tournament will hope for a winning start to their new campaign after assembling a well-researched squad following the end of the auction earlier this year. The Season Seven champions, Bengal Warriorz, who have not only retained their prominent players but also signed some big names ahead of PKL 2024, will also hope for the same. But how is their squad selection and preparation for the new PKL season progressing? Let’s take a close look with the SWOT analysis of Bengal Warriorz for PKL Season Eleven.
 

Strengths
 
Bengal have retained their star player Maninder Singh during the auction, while also securing a bargain deal to acquire the services of PKL’s most successful defender, Fazel Atrachali, after the auction. This gives them the required star power in both raiding and defence. The two players are not only among the best at what they do but are also natural leaders, which will help the team in the new season.
 
Weaknesses
 

Warriorz's biggest weakness during PKL Season Eleven will be the presence of numerous star players in their squad. If these players fail to coordinate in time, they might end up being one of the most unstable squads in the league.
 
Opportunities
 
With so many stars in their ranks, they have a strong chance to claim the title at the end of the season, as all these players have proven to be match-winners for every team they have played for so far.
 
Threats
 
Warriorz will need to keep a contingency plan in place in case their star raider Maninder and star defender Fazel fail to perform as expected by the team management. Other teams will try to neutralise these two players, which could add significant pressure on the rest of the squad, who might struggle to perform if their stars are contained.

Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here
 
Bengal Warriorz Full Squad
 
Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Aditya S. Shinde, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Maharudra Garje, Fazel Atrachali, Maninder Singh, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Sambhaji Wabale, Hem Raj, Akash B Chavhan, Arjun Rathi, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Sagar Kumar, Pranay Vinay Rane, Sushil Kambrekar, Yash Malik, Manjeet, Deep Kumar
 
Bengal Warriorz Schedule
 
Bengal Warriorz Full Fixtures
Date Venue Fixture
20-Oct-24 Hyderabad
Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
24-Oct-24 Hyderabad
Bengal Warriorz vs U.P. Yoddhas
26-Oct-24 Hyderabad
U Mumba vs Bengal Warriorz
29-Oct-24 Hyderabad
Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan
03-Nov-24 Hyderabad
Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers
07-Nov-24 Hyderabad
Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
09-Nov-24 Hyderabad
Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz
13-Nov-24 Noida
Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz
15-Nov-24 Noida
Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz
16-Nov-24 Noida
Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas
21-Nov-24 Noida
Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans
24-Nov-24 Noida
Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz
27-Nov-24 Noida
Bengal Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
01-Dec-24 Noida
Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates
04-Dec-24 Balewadi
Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriorz
07-Dec-24 Balewadi
Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz
10-Dec-24 Balewadi
Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls
12-Dec-24 Balewadi
U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz
16-Dec-24 Balewadi
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriorz
18-Dec-24 Balewadi
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz
20-Dec-24 Balewadi
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz
24-Dec-24 Balewadi
Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba

Bengal Warriorz PKL 2024, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will Bengal Warriorz start their campaign in PKL 2024?
 
Bengal Warriorz will start their PKL 2024 campaign against Jaipur Pink Panthers on Sunday, October 20.
 
What time will the Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match on October 20 begin?
 
The match between Bengal Warriorz and Jaipur Pink Panthers on October 20 will start at 8 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Bengal Warriorz’s matches in PKL 2024?
 
The live telecast of all Bengal Warriorz’s matches in PKL 2024 will be available on Star Sports networks in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of Bengal Warriorz’s matches in PKL 2024?
 
The live streaming of all Bengal Warriorz’s matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
 
First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

