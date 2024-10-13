PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

The 2024 season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will start on Friday, October 18, in Hyderabad with its first-leg matches. The 12 teams in the tournament will hope for a winning start to their new campaign after assembling a well-researched squad following the end of the auction earlier this year. The Season Seven champions, Bengal Warriorz, who have not only retained their prominent players but also signed some big names ahead of PKL 2024, will also hope for the same. But how is their squad selection and preparation for the new PKL season progressing? Let’s take a close look with the SWOT analysis of Bengal Warriorz for PKL Season Eleven.

Strengths



Bengal have retained their star player Maninder Singh during the auction, while also securing a bargain deal to acquire the services of PKL’s most successful defender, Fazel Atrachali, after the auction. This gives them the required star power in both raiding and defence. The two players are not only among the best at what they do but are also natural leaders, which will help the team in the new season.

Weaknesses



Warriorz's biggest weakness during PKL Season Eleven will be the presence of numerous star players in their squad. If these players fail to coordinate in time, they might end up being one of the most unstable squads in the league.

Opportunities



With so many stars in their ranks, they have a strong chance to claim the title at the end of the season, as all these players have proven to be match-winners for every team they have played for so far.

Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here Warriorz will need to keep a contingency plan in place in case their star raider Maninder and star defender Fazel fail to perform as expected by the team management. Other teams will try to neutralise these two players, which could add significant pressure on the rest of the squad, who might struggle to perform if their stars are contained.

Bengal Warriorz Full Squad



Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Aditya S. Shinde, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Maharudra Garje, Fazel Atrachali, Maninder Singh, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Sambhaji Wabale, Hem Raj, Akash B Chavhan, Arjun Rathi, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Sagar Kumar, Pranay Vinay Rane, Sushil Kambrekar, Yash Malik, Manjeet, Deep Kumar

Bengal Warriorz Schedule



Bengal Warriorz Full Fixtures Date Venue Fixture 20-Oct-24 Hyderabad Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 24-Oct-24 Hyderabad Bengal Warriorz vs U.P. Yoddhas 26-Oct-24 Hyderabad U Mumba vs Bengal Warriorz 29-Oct-24 Hyderabad Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan 03-Nov-24 Hyderabad Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers

07-Nov-24 Hyderabad Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

09-Nov-24 Hyderabad Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz

13-Nov-24 Noida Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz

15-Nov-24 Noida Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz

16-Nov-24 Noida Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas

21-Nov-24 Noida Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans

24-Nov-24 Noida Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz

27-Nov-24 Noida Bengal Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

01-Dec-24 Noida Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates

04-Dec-24 Balewadi Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriorz

07-Dec-24 Balewadi Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz

10-Dec-24 Balewadi Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls

12-Dec-24 Balewadi U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz

16-Dec-24 Balewadi Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriorz

18-Dec-24 Balewadi Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz

20-Dec-24 Balewadi Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz

24-Dec-24 Balewadi Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba

Bengal Warriorz PKL 2024, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will Bengal Warriorz start their campaign in PKL 2024?



Bengal Warriorz will start their PKL 2024 campaign against Jaipur Pink Panthers on Sunday, October 20.

What time will the Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match on October 20 begin?



The match between Bengal Warriorz and Jaipur Pink Panthers on October 20 will start at 8 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of Bengal Warriorz’s matches in PKL 2024?



The live telecast of all Bengal Warriorz’s matches in PKL 2024 will be available on Star Sports networks in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Bengal Warriorz’s matches in PKL 2024?



The live streaming of all Bengal Warriorz’s matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.