I am very excited about my homecoming to Bengaluru Bulls: Pardeep Narwal

The record-breaker Pardeep Narwal of Bengaluru Bulls, ahead of his PKL 2024 opening match against Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans on Friday, October 18, at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, interacted with the media on Saturday in the Star Sports Press Room for Pro Kabaddi League and shared his plans for the upcoming season. Pardeep, who started his career with Bengaluru Bulls under coach Randhir Singh back in Season-II, expressed his excitement about his homecoming under the same coach in PKL 2024.

Fans can expect new moves in my repertoire: Pardeep



The most successful raider in PKL history, with a total of a whopping 1,690 raid points in 170 matches, averaging 9.94 raid points per match, reflected on the decline of his form in recent seasons. Pardeep said that he has not been able to perform at the level he used to in the last few seasons, but he is ready to reinvent himself for the upcoming season under one of the most experienced coaches in the tournament, Randhir Singh. He also said that since he has been struggling to execute his famous 'Dubki' as efficiently as he used to, he will be adding new moves to his skill set to return to top form in PKL 2024.

Will get more support than the home team

While talking about the importance of home crowd support and Telugu Titans having the advantage in the first match, as it will be on the latter's home ground, Pardeep said that his team will have equal, if not more, support than the home team in the opening match of the season, while taking a friendly dig at Pawan Sehrawat, who was also present during the media interaction.

I will get the best out of him: Coach Randhir

The coach of Bengaluru Bulls, Randhir Singh, said that Pardeep was a little confused about his career after the last season. Singh mentioned that he spoke to Pardeep, telling him, "I will go for you during the auction and will get you back to your best if I am successful in doing so." On being asked what his mantra for Pardeep’s success ahead of PKL 2024 will be, Singh said, "My only condition to Pardeep, if he wants to succeed, is that he needs to forget how big of a star he is and start his training from the basics."

The coach also added that he brought Pardeep into the scene and gave him his initial lessons, while others only reaped the fruits that he sowed. Now that Pardeep is back with him, he will show everyone how special a talent Pardeep still is.