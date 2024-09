Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Full schedule, timings and live streaming (IST)

The new season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2024) is all set to begin on Friday, October 18, with leg one action at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The 2024 edition will feature 132 matches followed by five playoff matches. It will also feature a three-venue format, with first-leg matches taking place in Hyderabad before moving to Noida for the second leg and Pune for the third leg.

The 12 teams will play two matches against each of the other eleven teams, with the top two teams directly qualifying for the semifinals. In contrast, the teams from positions three to six will play eliminator matches to determine the challengers for the already qualified semifinalists. The winners of the two semifinals will then face each other for the silverware in the finals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp