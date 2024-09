Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Full squad list of all 12 teams for the new season

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 is back with its latest edition, with all 12 teams almost ready to aim for the ultimate silverware. The tournament will kick off on Friday, October 18, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium with a match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls.





PKL 2024 auction: Full list of sold players All teams were required to have a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 25 players before the season commenced, which they fulfilled after the PKL 2024 auction held on August 15 and 16. During the auction, former Patna Pirates skipper Sachin Tanwar emerged as the highest-paid player for the upcoming season, with Tamil Thalaivas paying a whopping Rs 2.15 crore for the raider. Meanwhile, Iran’s Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh became the most expensive overseas player, with Haryana Steelers paying Rs 2.07 crore to acquire his services. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The record-breaking auction of PKL 2024 saw eight players crossing Rs 1 crore-mark for the first time in tournament history. The most dramatic moment of the auction came when the most successful raider of PKL, Pardeep Narwal, and the most successful defender, Fazel Atrachali, were brought by Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors for only Rs 70 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, respectively, showcasing that the teams are ready to invest more in the upcoming young talents.