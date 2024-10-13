PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

The 2024 season of the Pro Kabaddi League is just around the corner, and the 12 participating teams are all set to give their 100 per cent to secure the ultimate prize at the end of the season. The tournament will kick off on October 18 in Hyderabad, and teams will hope to get the best possible start to their campaign. The first step in doing so is understanding the team compositions. Keeping that in mind, here is the SWOT analysis of last edition’s runner-ups, Haryana Steelers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Strengths Haryana’s biggest strength in the upcoming season will be their defence, with retained defenders Rahul Sethpal and Jaideep. The Steelers will also have the services of Iranian star Mohammadreza Shadloui, last season's top defender, making their defensive line something to look out for.

Weaknesses

While defence will be Haryana’s greatest ally, their inexperienced raiding line-up is one department they need to work on before the start of the season. Vinay will be the Steelers' only experienced raider in PKL 2024, which means they will heavily depend on him to perform and lead the other young raiders to compete with the strong raiding lines of other teams.

Opportunities

The long list of inexperienced players also allows them to surprise other teams with unexpected tactics and approaches to the game. With experienced coach Manpreet Singh continuing his role, the Steelers are capable of pulling off surprises.

Threats





Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here One thing the Steelers need to keep an eye on is their dependence on a few star players to get results. While these players have the accolades to fulfil expectations, other teams may target them to keep them in check, potentially exposing the inexperienced side of the team.

Haryana Steelers Full Squad for PKL 2024

Rahul Sethpal, Ghanshyam Magar, Jaideep, Mohit, Vinay, Jaya Soorya NS, Hardeep, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Gnana Abhishek, Manikandan S, Sahil, Vikas Jadhav, Sanjay, Manikandan S, Ashish Gill, Naveen, Sanskar Mishra

Haryana Steelers Schedule

Haryana Steelers Full Schedule Date Day Opponent Venue Start Time 19-Oct Friday Puneri Paltan Hyderabad 20:00 24-Oct Thursday Jaipur Pink Panthers Hyderabad 21:00 28-Oct Monday Dabang Delhi K.C. Hyderabad 20:00 30-Oct Wednesday U.P. Yoddhas Hyderabad 21:00 03-Nov Sunday Bengal Warriorz Hyderabad 20:00 07-Nov Thursday Gujarat Giants Hyderabad 21:00 10-Nov Sunday Gujarat Giants Noida 20:00 11-Nov Monday U Mumba Noida 21:00 13-Nov Wednesday Patna Pirates Noida 20:00 17-Nov Sunday Tamil Thalaivas Noida 20:00 18-Nov Monday Telugu Titans Noida 20:00 21-Nov Thursday Bengaluru Bulls Noida 21:00 23-Nov Saturday Jaipur Pink Panthers Noida 20:00 27-Nov Wednesday Puneri Paltan Noida 21:00 29-Nov Friday Tamil Thalaivas Noida 21:00 04-Dec Wednesday Bengal Warriorz Balewadi 21:00 06-Dec Friday Patna Pirates Balewadi 20:00 09-Dec Monday Telugu Titans Balewadi 20:00 11-Dec Wednesday Bengaluru Bulls Balewadi 20:00 14-Dec Saturday Dabang Delhi K.C. Balewadi 21:00 17-Dec Tuesday U.P. Yoddhas Balewadi 20:00 22-Dec Sunday U Mumba Balewadi 21:00

Haryana Steelers PKL 2024, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will Haryana Steelers start their campaign in PKL 2024?

Haryana Steelers will start their PKL 2024 campaign against the defending champions, Puneri Paltan, on Saturday, October 19.

What time will the Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan match on October 19 begin?

The match between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan on October 19 will start at 8 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of Haryana Steelers’ matches in PKL 2024?

The live telecast of all Haryana Steelers’ matches in PKL 2024 will be available on Star Sports networks in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Haryana Steelers’ matches in PKL 2024?

The live streaming of all Haryana Steelers’ matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.