PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

With the homecoming of the most successful raider in Pro Kabaddi League's history, Pardeep Narwal, and the addition of multiple exciting new talents, coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls are ready to replicate their performance from season six in PKL 2024 and win their second title. Bengaluru Bulls will start their campaign with the season opener against Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans on Friday, October 18. But what can fans expect from this new Bulls squad? Let’s try to decode the mystery with the help of the SWOT analysis of the team ahead of the new season.

Strengths

Raiding is going to be a strong zone for the season six champions during PKL 2024, as players like Pardeep Narwal, Ajinkya Pawar, and Jai Bhagawan provide the Bulls with both left and right raiders who can become handy in the season.

Weaknesses



While raiding will be a strong suit for the Bulls, the lack of experienced players in defence might become an issue for coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat in PKL 2024. Saurabh Nandal will be the only big name in their defensive line-up, meaning they will have to find a quick answer as to who will be taking the mat along with Saurabh to get the best possible start to the season.

Opportunities



The biggest opportunity for the Bulls would be, as quoted by coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat, to show Pardeep Narwal's real potential to other teams. Sehrawat believes that every other coach just used Pardeep after giving him the initial boost during season two, but in PKL 2024, he will show everyone what Pardeep is capable of doing.

Threats







Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here While the Bulls have a good overall squad for the upcoming season with some big names joining the fray, the form of these big names will be a point of concern. If these players fail to play at their full potential, the team will not have much to fall back on.

Bengaluru Bulls full squad



Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sushil, Rohit Kumar, Saurabh Nandal, Aditya Powar, Akshit, Arulnanthababu, Parteek, Ajinkya Pawar, Pardeep Narwal, Lucky Kumar, Manjeet, Chandranaik M, Hasun Thongkruea, Pramot Saising, Nitin Rawal, Jai Bhagwan, Jatin

Bengaluru Bulls schedule



Bengaluru Bulls full fixtures Date Time Match Venue 18-Oct 20:00 Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Gachibowli Indoor Stadium 20-Oct 21:00 Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Gachibowli Indoor Stadium 22-Oct 21:00 UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Gachibowli Indoor Stadium 25-Oct 21:00 Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Gachibowli Indoor Stadium 29-Oct 21:00 Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Gachibowli Indoor Stadium 2-Nov 21:00 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Gachibowli Indoor Stadium 4-Nov 21:00 Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Gachibowli Indoor Stadium 9-Nov 21:00 Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Gachibowli Indoor Stadium 12-Nov 20:00 Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex 16-Nov 21:00 Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex 18-Nov 21:00 Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex 19-Nov 21:00 Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex 21-Nov 21:00 Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex 25-Nov 21:00 U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex 30-Nov 20:00 Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex 3-Dec 20:00 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune 10-Dec 21:00 Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune 11-Dec 20:00 Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune 13-Dec 21:00 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune 17-Dec 21:00 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune 22-Dec 20:00 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune 24-Dec 20:00 Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2024, live streaming and telecast details

When will Bengaluru Bulls start their campaign in PKL 2024?



Bengaluru Bulls will start their PKL 2024 campaign against Telugu Titans on Friday, October 18.

What time will the Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans match on October 18 begin?



The match between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans on October 18 will start at 8 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of Bengaluru Bulls' matches in PKL 2024?



The live telecast of all Bengaluru Bulls' matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Bengaluru Bulls' matches in PKL 2024?



The live streaming of all Bengaluru Bulls' matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.