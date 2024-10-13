PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

With the start of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 around the corner, all 12 teams are intensifying their practice sessions to ensure a strong start to the season. Teams compiled their squads for PKL 2024 through retentions and the August 15 and 16 auctions in Mumbai. As the season begins on October 18, every team is working hard to identify their strengths and weaknesses, aiming to form an optimal playing seven from the first match. One such team is the defending champions, Puneri Paltan. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Strengths

Puneri Paltan’s biggest strength in the upcoming season will be having most of their core members from the title-winning team back for the new season. Paltan have retained their star players—Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, and Sanket Sawant—before the auctions, meaning they will already have a settled squad before the start of PKL 2024.

Weaknesses



More From This Section

Paltan will have to be cautious about their defence as it might become a weak spot for the team after they lost last season’s best defender, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, to Haryana Steelers during the auction. They still have good defenders in the form of Sanket Sawant and Abinesh Nadarajan, but filling Chiyaneh’s spot will still be daunting for the Season Ten winners.

Opportunities



Following the auction, Paltan added players like V Ajith Kumar and Amir Hasan Noorani, who can be valuable assets in crunch situations.

Threats







Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here While Paltan will have one of the most balanced squads during the season, the pressure of defending the title might become an issue for them, as only Patna Pirates have successfully defended their title in PKL history, winning Seasons Three, Four, and Five consecutively.

Puneri Paltan Full Squad



Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Aditya Shinde, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant, Dadaso Pujari, Nitin, Tushar Adhavade, Vaibhav Kamble, Mohit, Amir Hassan Noroozi, Ali Hadi, Aman, Ajith V Kumar, Mohd. Amaan, Aryavardhan Navale, Vishal, Sourav

Puneri Paltan Schedule



Puneri Paltan Full Fixtures Date Opponent Venue 19-Oct-24 Haryana Steelers Hyderabad 21-Oct-24 Patna Pirates Hyderabad 23-Oct-24 Tamil Thalaivas Hyderabad 25-Oct-24 Bengaluru Bulls Hyderabad 29-Oct-24 Bengal Warriorz Hyderabad 03-Nov-24 U Mumba Hyderabad 04-Nov-24 Gujarat Giants Hyderabad 09-Nov-24 Telugu Titans Hyderabad 12-Nov-24 Dabang Delhi K.C. Noida 17-Nov-24 Jaipur Pink Panthers Noida 19-Nov-24 U.P. Yoddhas Noida 24-Nov-24 Bengal Warriorz Noida 25-Nov-24 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Noida

27-Nov-24 Haryana Steelers Noida

29-Nov-24 Gujarat Giants Noida

03-Dec-24 U Mumba Balewadi

07-Dec-24 U.P. Yoddhas Balewadi

09-Dec-24 Dabang Delhi K.C. Balewadi

13-Dec-24 Bengaluru Bulls Balewadi

16-Dec-24 Patna Pirates Balewadi

20-Dec-24 Telugu Titans Balewadi

23-Dec-24 Tamil Thalaivas Balewadi

Puneri Paltan PKL 2024, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will Puneri Paltan start their campaign in PKL 2024?



Puneri Paltan will start their PKL 2024 campaign against Haryana Steelers on Saturday, October 19.

What time will the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match on October 19 begin?



The match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers on October 19 will start at 8 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of Puneri Paltan’s matches in PKL 2024?



The live telecast of all Puneri Paltan’s matches in PKL 2024 will be available on Star Sports networks in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Puneri Paltan’s matches in PKL 2024?



The live streaming of all Puneri Paltan’s matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.