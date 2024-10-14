PKL 2024: U Mumba full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming details



The season one finalists and season two champions, U Mumba, are ready to reclaim their dominant status by securing their second title in the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 . While U Mumba has decided to rely on young talents for the upcoming season, they also have seasoned players in their squad to guide these youngsters. But what could work in their favor, and what challenges might they face this season? Let's explore the answers through a SWOT analysis of the team. Strengths

U Mumba has demonstrated strategic prowess by retaining strong and experienced players such as Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rinku, Shivam, and Bittu, who bring extensive versatility to the team. The blend of youthful talents also adds fresh energy and promise to the squad. This combination of experience and youthful vigour positions the team well for a competitive season. Furthermore, acquiring a seasoned defender like Parvesh Bhainswal significantly strengthens the team's defensive capabilities.

Weaknesses

Despite the team's strong defensive core, U Mumba may face challenges in their raiding department, which lacks consistent performance depth compared to their defensive capabilities. Additionally, including several new entrants could present early-season challenges, as these players may need time to adapt to the pace and demands of the PKL format, potentially affecting team cohesion during initial matches.

Opportunities

The team's balance between experienced campaigners and young talents allows U Mumba to create a well-synchronised and competitive squad. This blend can foster a dynamic playing environment where emerging players can learn from seasoned veterans.

Threats





Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here While U Mumba has strong players in its squad, the inconsistent performances of these players could undermine the team's overall success. Maintaining a stable form throughout the season will be vital for U Mumba to overcome the challenges posed by experienced rival teams and secure a successful campaign.

U Mumba full squad



Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rinku, Shivam, Bittu, Gokulakannan M, Mukilan Shanmugam, Sombir, Sunil Kumar, Manjeet, Sunny, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Gosliya, Ajit Chouhan, Amin Ghorbani, Parvesh Bhainswal, Shubham Kumar, M Dhanasekar, Stuwart Singh, Vishal Choudhary, Aashish Kumar, Satish Kannan

U Mumba schedule



(Table)

U Mumba PKL 2024, live streaming and telecast details

When will U Mumba start their campaign in PKL 2024?



U Mumba will start their PKL 2024 campaign against Dabang Delhi on Friday, October 18.

What time will the U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi match on October 18 begin?



The match between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi on October 18 will start at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of U Mumba's matches in PKL 2024?



The live telecast of all U Mumba's matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of U Mumba's matches in PKL 2024?



The live streaming of all U Mumba's matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.