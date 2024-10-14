PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming





The 12 participating teams are having practice sessions with what they built after the end of retention and auction earlier this year. One of the most shocking moments of the whole process came when UP Yoddhas decided to let the top raider of the league, Pardeep Narwal, join Bengaluru Bulls for just Rs 70 lakh during the auction. They also allowed one of their top defenders, Nitesh, to join Bengal Warriors ahead of the new season to build a fresh squad. But, how does this new squad of UP Yoddhas look like? Here is the SWOT analysis of the whole team ahead of PKL 2024. The eleventh season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is right around the corner. The first match of PKL 2024 is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 18, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.The 12 participating teams are having practice sessions with what they built after the end of retention and auction earlier this year. One of the most shocking moments of the whole process came when UP Yoddhas decided to let the top raider of the league, Pardeep Narwal, join Bengaluru Bulls for just Rs 70 lakh during the auction. They also allowed one of their top defenders, Nitesh, to join Bengal Warriors ahead of the new season to build a fresh squad. But, how does this new squad of UP Yoddhas look like? Here is the SWOT analysis of the whole team ahead of PKL 2024.

Strengths



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Yoddhas’ biggest strength during the PKL 2024 season will be having a settled leader in both raiding and defence in the form of Surender Gill and Sumit. Along with them, they will also have Ashu Singh, Bharat Hooda, Sahul Kumar, and Bhavani Rajput, which makes them one of the best well-balanced sides in the upcoming season.

Weaknesses



Losing players like Pardeep and Nitesh will definitely be a point of concern for the team, as these players can change the flow of the match on their own at any given moment. Yoddhas certainly have players who can replace them, but with such big shoes to fill, they have to hope that these players do not crumble under pressure.

Opportunities



More From This Section

Usually, Yoddhas' raiding department was led by Pardeep and Surender, while Nitesh and Sumit took care of the defence. Now that Surender and Sumit will be the sole leaders in their respective departments, they will have the chance to show their true potential to the fans in the new season.

Threats







Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here Having a lot of new faces also brings the risk of instability in team composition. Yoddhas need to avoid that and have their players understand their roles as soon as possible to make it to the playoff stage in PKL 2024.

UP Yoddhas full squad



Sumit, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Gagana Gowda HR, Hitesh, Shivam Chaudhary, Bharat Hooda, Sahul Kumar, Jayesh Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin, Keshav Kumar, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Heidarali Ekrami, Mahender Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Vivek, Akshay R Suryawanshi

UP Yoddhas schedule



(Table)

UP Yoddhas PKL 2024, live streaming and telecast details

When will UP Yoddhas start their campaign in PKL 2024?



UP Yoddhas will start their PKL 2024 campaign against Dabang Delhi on Monday, October 21.

What time will the UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi match on October 21 begin?



The match between UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi on October 21 will start at 8 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of UP Yoddhas’ matches in PKL 2024?



The live telecast of all UP Yoddhas’ matches in PKL 2024 will be available on Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of UP Yoddhas’ matches in PKL 2024?



The live streaming of all UP Yoddhas’ matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.