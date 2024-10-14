PKL 2024: Patna Pirates full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 is set to commence on Thursday, October 18, in Hyderabad, marking the start of the race for the ultimate prize in the eleventh season of India’s second most-watched sport. The 12 participating teams finalised their squads for the new season after completing the retention and auction process earlier this year. But what does the team line-up look like, and what can fans expect from the players of their favourite teams? One such team is the most successful in the league’s history, Patna Pirates, and here is the SWOT analysis of the three-time champions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Strengths



Patna Pirates' biggest strength in the upcoming season will be their balanced squad, particularly their experienced defence. The team has retained Ankit and acquired the services of Shubham Shinde through the auction, who will anchor the defence. Additionally, the Pirates have brought back Korean Jang Kun Lee, which makes for a balanced side in PKL 2024.

Weaknesses



While the defence looks solid, Patna Pirates' raiding department lacks depth and experience after losing their skipper from last season, Sachin Tanwar, during the auction. Sandeep and Sudhakar will lead the raiding unit, along with Meetu Sharma. All three players have proven to be match-winners, but their consistency has always been an issue. If they fail to deliver, the team will not have much to fall back on in terms of experience.

Opportunities



Following their tried and trusted pattern, the Pirates will once again have a young squad taking the mat. What history confirms about the three-time champions is that they are more inclined to nurture stars than buy them. With many places up for grabs in the upcoming season, we can expect some new and exciting talents to rise.

Threats







Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here A significant threat for the Pirates this season could be their over-reliance on a few key players. If teams manage to neutralise Ankit, Shubham, and Meetu, the Pirates could find themselves in trouble, especially given the relative inexperience of some of their other players.

Patna Pirates Full Squad



Ankit, Sandeep Kumar, Manish, Abinand Subhash, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Shubham Shinde, Ayan, Sahil Patil, Deepak, Navdeep, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Jang Kun Lee, Gurdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvraj, Deepak Rajender Singh, Prashant Kumar Rathi, Meetu Sharma, Devank, Sagar, Aman, Pravinder, Babu Murugasan

Patna Pirates Schedule



Patna Pirates Schedule Date Day Opponent Venue Start Time 21-Oct Monday Puneri Paltan Hyderabad 20:00 25-Oct Friday Tamil Thalaivas Hyderabad 21:00 28-Oct Monday Telugu Titans Hyderabad 20:00 31-Oct Thursday Dabang Delhi K.C. Hyderabad 21:00 02-Nov Saturday U.P. Yoddhas Hyderabad 20:00 06-Nov Wednesday U Mumba Hyderabad 21:00 08-Nov Friday Jaipur Pink Panthers Hyderabad 20:00 11-Nov Monday Gujarat Giants Noida 21:00 13-Nov Wednesday Haryana Steelers Noida 21:00 15-Nov Friday Bengal Warriors Noida 20:00 19-Nov Tuesday Bengaluru Bulls Noida 21:00 24-Nov Sunday U.P. Yoddhas Noida 20:00 26-Nov Tuesday Dabang Delhi K.C. Noida 21:00 30-Nov Saturday Bengaluru Bulls Noida 20:00 01-Dec Sunday Bengal Warriors Noida 21:00 06-Dec Friday Haryana Steelers Balewadi 21:00 08-Dec Sunday Jaipur Pink Panthers Balewadi 20:00 13-Dec Friday Tamil Thalaivas Balewadi 20:00 16-Dec Monday Puneri Paltan Balewadi 21:00 18-Dec Wednesday Telugu Titans Balewadi 20:00 19-Dec Thursday U Mumba Balewadi 21:00 21-Dec Saturday Gujarat Giants Balewadi 20:00

Patna Pirates PKL 2024, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will Patna Pirates start their campaign in PKL 2024?



Patna Pirates will start their PKL 2024 campaign against Puneri Paltan on Monday, October 21.

What time will the Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan match on October 21 begin?



The match between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan on October 21 will start at 8 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of Patna Pirates’ matches in PKL 2024?



The live telecast of all Patna Pirates’ matches in PKL 2024 will be available on Star Sports networks in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Patna Pirates’ matches in PKL 2024?



The live streaming of all Patna Pirates’ matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.