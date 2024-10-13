PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

After performing brilliantly in the last two seasons, Pro Kabaddi League Season Nine champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are ready to contend for the silverware in PKL 2024 with a new and improved squad following the official auction in Mumbai earlier this year. But what should their fans expect from the two-time champions in Season Eleven? Here is the SWOT analysis of the Panthers’ squad for the new season. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Strengths

The inaugural and two-time champions Panthers made expected moves by retaining several of their key stars ahead of the PKL 2024 auction. The retention list included names like Arjun Deshwal, Reza Mirbagheri, and Ankush, who were the team’s top performers in recent editions. Having them back for Season Eleven means they will begin their campaign with a balanced squad, reducing the need for early experimentation.

Weaknesses



More From This Section

The Panthers released their captain, Sunil, before Season Eleven. Despite a balanced squad, the absence of an experienced leader on the mat could affect the team's performance under the new set-up.

Opportunities



While Sunil's departure leaves a leadership void, it provides players like Arjun and Reza with the opportunity to step up and demonstrate their capability to lead, in addition to their on-field contributions.

Threats







Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here The Panthers appear heavily reliant on their star players and lack depth in terms of consistency. Though they have signed well-known names such as Vikash Kandola and Sombir, these players' inconsistent performances could pose challenges for the team.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Full Squad



Arjun Deshwal, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Abhijeet Malik, Surjeet Singh, Ritik Sharma, Ronak Singh, Sombir, Nitin Kumar, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Arpit Saroha, Shrikant Jadhav, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Mayank Malik, Aamir Wani, Ravi Kumar, Lucky Sharma, K Dharanidharan, Navneet

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Schedule



Jaipur Pink Panthers Full Fixtures Date Time Opponent Venue Sun, 20 Oct 8:00 PM Bengal Warriors Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Tue, 22 Oct 8:00 PM Telugu Titans Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Thu, 24 Oct 9:00 PM Haryana Steelers Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Sun, 27 Oct 8:00 PM Tamil Thalaivas Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Thu, 31 Oct 9:00 PM U Mumba Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Tue, 5 Nov 8:00 PM UP Yoddhas Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Fri, 8 Nov 8:00 PM Patna Pirates Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Tue, 12 Nov 8:00 PM Bengaluru Bulls Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Fri, 15 Nov 9:00 PM Gujarat Giants Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Sun, 17 Nov 9:00 PM Puneri Paltan Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Fri, 22 Nov 9:00 PM Dabang Delhi Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Sat, 23 Nov 9:00 PM Haryana Steelers Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Mon, 25 Nov 8:00 PM Puneri Paltan Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Thu, 28 Nov 8:00 PM UP Yoddhas Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Sat, 30 Nov 9:00 PM Telugu Titans Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Thu, 5 Dec 9:00 PM U Mumba Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Sun, 8 Dec 8:00 PM Patna Pirates Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Tue, 10 Dec 8:00 PM Gujarat Giants Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Sun, 15 Dec 8:00 PM Tamil Thalaivas Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Tue, 17 Dec 9:00 PM Bengaluru Bulls Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Fri, 20 Dec 8:00 PM Bengal Warriors Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune Sat, 21 Dec 9:00 PM Dabang Delhi Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2024, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will Jaipur Pink Panthers start their campaign in PKL 2024?



Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin their PKL 2024 campaign against Bengal Warriors on Sunday, October 20.

What time will the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors match on October 20 begin?



The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors on October 20 will start at 8 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of Jaipur Pink Panthers’ matches in PKL 2024?



The live telecast of all Jaipur Pink Panthers’ matches in PKL 2024 will be available on Star Sports networks in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Jaipur Pink Panthers’ matches in PKL 2024?



The live streaming of all Jaipur Pink Panthers’ matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.