PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

Panthers have signed Vikash Kandola and Sombir ahead of the new season to address the lack of depth in their bench strength

Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur Pink Panthers (Pic: X/@Jaipur Pink Panthers)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
After performing brilliantly in the last two seasons, Pro Kabaddi League Season Nine champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are ready to contend for the silverware in PKL 2024 with a new and improved squad following the official auction in Mumbai earlier this year. But what should their fans expect from the two-time champions in Season Eleven? Here is the SWOT analysis of the Panthers’ squad for the new season.
 

Strengths
 
The inaugural and two-time champions Panthers made expected moves by retaining several of their key stars ahead of the PKL 2024 auction. The retention list included names like Arjun Deshwal, Reza Mirbagheri, and Ankush, who were the team’s top performers in recent editions. Having them back for Season Eleven means they will begin their campaign with a balanced squad, reducing the need for early experimentation.
 
Weaknesses
 

The Panthers released their captain, Sunil, before Season Eleven. Despite a balanced squad, the absence of an experienced leader on the mat could affect the team's performance under the new set-up.
 
Opportunities
 
While Sunil's departure leaves a leadership void, it provides players like Arjun and Reza with the opportunity to step up and demonstrate their capability to lead, in addition to their on-field contributions.
 
Threats
 
The Panthers appear heavily reliant on their star players and lack depth in terms of consistency. Though they have signed well-known names such as Vikash Kandola and Sombir, these players' inconsistent performances could pose challenges for the team.

Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers Full Squad
 
Arjun Deshwal, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Abhijeet Malik, Surjeet Singh, Ritik Sharma, Ronak Singh, Sombir, Nitin Kumar, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Arpit Saroha, Shrikant Jadhav, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Mayank Malik, Aamir Wani, Ravi Kumar, Lucky Sharma, K Dharanidharan, Navneet
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers' Schedule
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers Full Fixtures
Date Time Opponent Venue
Sun, 20 Oct 8:00 PM Bengal Warriors Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Tue, 22 Oct 8:00 PM Telugu Titans Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Thu, 24 Oct 9:00 PM Haryana Steelers Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Sun, 27 Oct 8:00 PM Tamil Thalaivas Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Thu, 31 Oct 9:00 PM U Mumba Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Tue, 5 Nov 8:00 PM UP Yoddhas Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Fri, 8 Nov 8:00 PM Patna Pirates Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Tue, 12 Nov 8:00 PM Bengaluru Bulls Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Fri, 15 Nov 9:00 PM Gujarat Giants Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Sun, 17 Nov 9:00 PM Puneri Paltan Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Fri, 22 Nov 9:00 PM Dabang Delhi Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Sat, 23 Nov 9:00 PM Haryana Steelers Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Mon, 25 Nov 8:00 PM Puneri Paltan Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Thu, 28 Nov 8:00 PM UP Yoddhas Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Sat, 30 Nov 9:00 PM Telugu Titans Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Thu, 5 Dec 9:00 PM U Mumba Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Sun, 8 Dec 8:00 PM Patna Pirates Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Tue, 10 Dec 8:00 PM Gujarat Giants Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Sun, 15 Dec 8:00 PM Tamil Thalaivas Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Tue, 17 Dec 9:00 PM Bengaluru Bulls Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Fri, 20 Dec 8:00 PM Bengal Warriors Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Sat, 21 Dec 9:00 PM Dabang Delhi Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2024, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will Jaipur Pink Panthers start their campaign in PKL 2024?
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin their PKL 2024 campaign against Bengal Warriors on Sunday, October 20.
 
What time will the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors match on October 20 begin?
 
The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors on October 20 will start at 8 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Jaipur Pink Panthers’ matches in PKL 2024?
 
The live telecast of all Jaipur Pink Panthers’ matches in PKL 2024 will be available on Star Sports networks in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of Jaipur Pink Panthers’ matches in PKL 2024?
 
The live streaming of all Jaipur Pink Panthers’ matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

